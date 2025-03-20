All new weapons in The Finals Season 6

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Mar 20, 2025 08:19 GMT
Here are the new weapons arriving in The Finals S6 (Image via Embark Studios)
Here are the new weapons arriving in The Finals S6 (Image via Embark Studios)

The Finals Season 6 has been revealed a lot of new content, and fans eager to try it out. This season introduces a plethora of updates, including a new game mode, various new cosmetic items, and most importantly, multiple new weapons. These fresh additions are meant to enrich the players' gaming experience.

Here are all the new weapons arriving with The Finals Season 6.

The Finals Season 6: All new weapons

Prior to this update, the game had 32 unique weapons. With the launch of Season 6, three new weapons have been introduced, each designed to enhance the capabilities of their respective classes.

ARN-220 Assault Rifle (Light Build)

ARN-22 Assault Rifle (Image via Embark Studios)
This lightweight assault rifle offers high mobility and precision, making it ideal for players who favor speed and agility without compromising firepower. This could be the equivalent of the AKM from the Medium Build.

CB-01 Repeater (Medium Build)

CB-01 Repeater (Image via Embark Studios)
This lever-action rifle is built for precision and preferably ranged combats. It offers slow but accurate shots, making it a valuable addition for those who prioritize marksmanship. However, in close range, it would be quite difficult to handle.

M134 Minigun (Heavy Build)

M134 Minigun (Image via Embark Studios)
This was one of the most anticipated additions to the game and was teased in the past. The M134 provides Heavy Build players with an extremely fast fire rate and is designed to suppress enemies. It could be a great weapon to control the battlefield with overwhelming force.

These are all the new weapons arriving in The Finals Season 6. The new season is expected to arrive on March 20, 2025, at 6 AM Eastern Time. If you are willing to know the exact time in your region, check the live countdown and converted timings. For more information, check the game's official social media channels.

