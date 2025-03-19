The Finals Season 6 release countdown: Start time for all regions

The highly anticipated The Finals Season 6 is set to launch on March 20, 2025, with the update expected to go live at 6 AM Eastern Time. The developers have been teasing new content related to this season for many days, generating buzz in the FPS community.

Ad

The active player count of The Finals on Steam has been gradually declining, averaging between 10,000 to 15,000 concurrent players daily. The upcoming season aims to revive the player base with a lot of content for the fans to experience.

On that note, here's a live countdown and start time of The Finals Season 6.

The Finals Season 6: Release date and time for all major regions

As mentioned previously, Season 6 is expected to start on March 20, 2025, at 6 AM Eastern Time. Here is the converted time in all major regions:

Ad

Trending

Pacific Time (PT): March 20, 2025, at 3 AM

March 20, 2025, at 3 AM Mountain Time (MT): March 20, 2025, at 4 AM

March 20, 2025, at 4 AM Central Time (CT): March 20, 2025, at 5 AM

March 20, 2025, at 5 AM Eastern Time (ET): March 20, 2025, at 6 AM

March 20, 2025, at 6 AM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): March 20, 2025, at 10 AM

March 20, 2025, at 10 AM Central European Time (CET): March 20, 2025, at 11 AM

March 20, 2025, at 11 AM Moscow Standard Time (MSK): March 20, 2025, at 1 PM

March 20, 2025, at 1 PM Indian Standard Time (IST): March 20, 2025, at 3:30 PM

March 20, 2025, at 3:30 PM China Standard Time (CST): March 20, 2025, at 6 PM

March 20, 2025, at 6 PM Japan Standard Time (JST): March 20, 2025, at 7 PM

March 20, 2025, at 7 PM Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): March 20, 2025, at 9 PM

March 20, 2025, at 9 PM New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): March 20, 2025, at 10 PM

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Embark Studios has already provided us with the early patch notes for the season and there are several additions in the game arriving with this new update.

The first major change is the permanent addition of the Team Deathmatch game mode. Moreover, each specializtion will receive a new weapon, expanding combat strategies and allowing players to tailor their loadouts more effectively.

The Finals Season 6 release countdown

The sixth season of The Finals is expected to go live when the timer below reaches zero:

Ad

Ad

Also read: What to expect from The Finals Season 6

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.