The Finals Season 6, named "Rising Stars," will premiere on March 20, 2025, bringing a new surge of excitement to the game. The Finals evolves with each season, including fresh content and mechanics to keep players interested. In Season 6, players can expect brand-new weapons, sponsor collaborations, improved game modes, and even a redesigned map. Whether you're a seasoned competitor or new to the game, this season provides ticks a lot of boxes.

Read on to learn more about what to expect from The Finals Season 6

The Finals Season 6: Everything we know

One of the most notable features is the daily revelation leading up to the launch, which provides a continual stream of new information. There is much to be excited about, from cutting-edge weaponry to strategic gameplay tweaks:

Daily reveals leading up to the launch

To keep the hype going, the Finals team is releasing daily revelations in the ten days leading up to the launch. This campaign began with the release of the official Season 6 teaser on their YouTube channel, prompting the community to join in conversations, speculations, and analyses.

Introduction of new weapons

Season 6 broadens players' arsenals by adding three weapons:

Light Build - ARN-220 : A rapid-fire assault rifle with a secondary magazine for quick reloads, perfect for mid-range battles.

- : A rapid-fire assault rifle with a secondary magazine for quick reloads, perfect for mid-range battles. Medium Build - CB-01 Repeater : A lever-action rifle that emphasizes precision, offering high-caliber shots with the advantage of a speed loader for quick reloading.

- : A lever-action rifle that emphasizes precision, offering high-caliber shots with the advantage of a speed loader for quick reloading. Heavy Build - M314 Minigun: A potent weapon with an amazing fire rate and ammunition capacity, ideal for defensive strategies, but it sacrifices mobility.

Introduction of new weapons in The Finals Season 6 (Image via Embark Studios)

Spotlight on sponsors

Season 6 introduces and highlights three major sponsors, each bringing unique opportunities and rewards for contestants. Here are the three new sponsors in The Finals Season 6:

OSPUZE

ALFA ACTA

ENGIMO

New sponsors in The Finals Season 6 (Image via Embark Studios)

Aligning with these sponsors not only offers thematic gear and aesthetics but also influences gameplay dynamics, allowing contestants to tailor their in-game personas and strategies.

Revamped Las Vegas Stadium map

The classic Las Vegas Stadium map has been reimagined for Season 6, offering a fresh perspective and new challenges. This revamped version encourages both veteran and new contestants to adapt their strategies and explore the arena's evolved dynamics. Players can expect cleaner routes, better interior flow, and a polished design from this map's rework.

Revamped Las Vegas Stadium map in The Finals Season 6 (Image via Embark Studios)

Enhanced game modes

Season 6 includes improvements and additions to current game types, to diversify gameplay and cater to a variety of competitive preferences.

Season 6 soundtrack

The new season has a vibrant soundtrack that sets the tone for aggressive matches and unforgettable moments. An early preview of the soundtrack is now available, allowing fans to immerse themselves in the season's score before it is officially released.

Exclusive Preview Event

Before the official launch, select content creators have been invited to participate in an exclusive preview event, showcasing features and content of The Finals Season 6. This event offers the community a firsthand look at the upcoming changes and additions, building anticipation and providing insights into what contestants can expect.

The Finals Season 6 is set to deliver a rich and immersive experience, with daily reveals building up to its premiere. Contestants may look forward to a multitude of additions, including new weaponry, sponsors, and redesigned maps and game formats.

