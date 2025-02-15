How to get Kinetic Flare M26 Matter in The Finals

The Kinetic Flare M26 Matter in The Finals is a new skin that can be earned through the CNS World Tour circuit. It is the circuit reward for completing all 21 challenges during the world tour. This tour is scheduled to last for three weeks, with each week introducing a fresh set of challenges.
Having said that, here is everything you need to know about the Kinetic Flare M26 Matter in The Finals and how to get it.
Kinetic Flare M26 Matter in The Finals: How to acquire
The Kinetic Flare M26 Matter in The Finals can be acquired by completing all 21 challenges during the CNS World Tour. This is the final circuit reward that you can get upon the completion of the World Tour.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The challenges in the circuit have been divided into three stages, each containing seven tasks. These tasks include dealing damage, eliminating enemies, destroying gadgets, earning cash, or simply just playing the game.
The tasks for completing Stage 1 have been listed below:
- Eliminate 3 opponents using Quick Melee
- Deal 5,000 damage to opponents with explosives
- Deal 5,000 damage with a Heavy Build
- Destroy or reshape 30 Gadgets or Specializations deployed by opponents
- Earn 100,000 cash in total from any game modes
- Play 15 matches in any game mode
- Get 500 eliminations or assists
The tasks for Stages 2 and 3 will be updated as they are unlocked in the following weeks.
It is important to note that there is a separate track of five tasks, called Tracked Contracts, the completion of which will earn you extra XP. However, these do not contribute towards the circuit reward.
Considering the popularity of the M26 Matter in The Finals and the overall esthetic outlook of the Kinetic Flare skin, this is definitely worth grinding for. It provides a metallic purple color to your weapon, blending well with the overall glitchy appearance of the game.
This covers everything you need to know about obtaining the Kinetic Flare M26 Matter in The Finals. If you are a fan of the gun, it is highly advisable to complete the weekly tasks to earn this skin.
Read more:
- The Finals 5.9.0 update patch notes: Dagger nerf, KS-23 buff, and more
- The Finals has finally released Team Deathmatch
- The Finals has a new meta weapon after mid-season update
- The Finals is reportedly bringing the most-wanted game mode
- The Finals Season 5 mid-season update patch notes: Valentine's event, balance changes, bug fixes, and more
- What is Clubs in The Finals and how does it work?
- How to get Heads Over Heels Set in The Finals
- The Finals Valentine's Special Twitch drops: All rewards, how to earn
- How to play Wheel of Love in The Finals
- 5 things every The Finals player should know
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.