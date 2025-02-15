How to get Kinetic Flare M26 Matter in The Finals

The Kinetic Flare M26 Matter in The Finals is a new skin that can be earned through the CNS World Tour circuit. It is the circuit reward for completing all 21 challenges during the world tour. This tour is scheduled to last for three weeks, with each week introducing a fresh set of challenges.

Having said that, here is everything you need to know about the Kinetic Flare M26 Matter in The Finals and how to get it.

Kinetic Flare M26 Matter in The Finals: How to acquire

The Kinetic Flare M26 Matter in The Finals can be acquired by completing all 21 challenges during the CNS World Tour. This is the final circuit reward that you can get upon the completion of the World Tour.

The challenges in the circuit have been divided into three stages, each containing seven tasks. These tasks include dealing damage, eliminating enemies, destroying gadgets, earning cash, or simply just playing the game.

The tasks for completing Stage 1 have been listed below:

Eliminate 3 opponents using Quick Melee

Deal 5,000 damage to opponents with explosives

Deal 5,000 damage with a Heavy Build

Destroy or reshape 30 Gadgets or Specializations deployed by opponents

Earn 100,000 cash in total from any game modes

Play 15 matches in any game mode

Get 500 eliminations or assists

The tasks for Stages 2 and 3 will be updated as they are unlocked in the following weeks.

It is important to note that there is a separate track of five tasks, called Tracked Contracts, the completion of which will earn you extra XP. However, these do not contribute towards the circuit reward.

Considering the popularity of the M26 Matter in The Finals and the overall esthetic outlook of the Kinetic Flare skin, this is definitely worth grinding for. It provides a metallic purple color to your weapon, blending well with the overall glitchy appearance of the game.

This covers everything you need to know about obtaining the Kinetic Flare M26 Matter in The Finals. If you are a fan of the gun, it is highly advisable to complete the weekly tasks to earn this skin.

