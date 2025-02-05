How to get Heads Over Heels Set in The Finals

The Heads Over Heels Set in The Finals is a free reward introduced with the mid-season Update 5.8.0. Players can obtain this exclusive set by participating in the Valentine's event titled 'Wheel of Love,' which is a special in-game activity designed to celebrate the season. By engaging in this event, contestants can earn various free cosmetic items.

On that note, here's how to get the Heads Over Heels Set in The Finals.

How to unlock the Heads Over Heels Set in The Finals

The Valentine's event was announced on the official X account of The Finals. This post featured all the cosmetics you could unlock during the event.

To acquire the Heads Over Heels Set in The Finals, you must participate in the Valentine's event by following these steps:

Complete daily contracts : Engage in daily in-game challenges to earn tickets. If a contract isn't to your liking, you can re-roll it.

: Engage in daily in-game challenges to earn tickets. If a contract isn't to your liking, you can re-roll it. Spin the wheel : Use the tickets to spin the Wheel of Love, which offers up to 20 unique Valentine's-themed rewards. Each spin grants a reward.

: Use the tickets to spin the Wheel of Love, which offers up to 20 unique Valentine's-themed rewards. Each spin grants a reward. Unlock the Final Prize: After collecting all 20 rewards from the wheel, the Heads Over Heels Set will be unlocked as the final prize.

Landing on a duplicate item during the wheel spin will fetch you a ticket part. Collecting four ticket parts allows you to craft a new ticket for an additional spin, ensuring your efforts take you closer to the final prize. All participants start the event with one complimentary ticket to spin.

That explains how to unlock the Heads Over Heels Set in The Finals. Alongside the Valentine's event, Update 5.8.0 introduces various balance changes and fixes to enhance gameplay. The update also addresses various bugs, improves performance, and brings numerous weapon adjustments.

To know more, you can read the full 5.8.0 patch notes here.

