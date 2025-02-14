The Finals has finally released Team Deathmatch

The Finals is set to receive the much-anticipated Team Deathmatch mode in its fifth season, which was released on December 12, 2024. The game's official X page announced the mode on February 14, 2025, with a short and interesting clip. It will certainly be an attractive alternative to the game's usual 3v3 Cashout mode.

Ad

The Team Deathmatch mode will allow players to engage in a 5v5 format shootout. Like most TDMs, it will likely be fast-paced and thrilling for all parties involved.

The Finals receives a new Team Deathmatch mode

The Team Deathmatch mode will be available on the home screen as an alternative to the Cashout mode. According to the official The Finals X page, the mode was brought on because of the notorious in-game group of hackers known as CNS.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

While engaging in fire-fights in the new mode, players will also be able to witness the destruction of the environment around them as they attempt to deal damage. This has been a hallmark feature of the game, and is on full display in Team Deathmatch.

@thefinalsonly had previously leaked the news of the arrival of Team Deathmatch mode to the game on X. The page also predicted the return of CNS, who have reportedly been lurking in the shadows for some time now. Overall, the new mode will create a competitive and challenging space for players, requiring them to focus less on strategy and more on sheer firepower.

Ad

It will also act as a brilliant mode that facilitates aim practice and weapon control in the game. In all likelihood, it will be an encouraging break from the tense competition of the already-existing Cashout mode.

Read more Finals-related articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.