Best meta loadout for The Finals Open Beta

The Finals has garnered tremendous traction since the game's Open Beta release. Good movement mechanics and aim will definitely carry players to the easiest wins, provided they put in the effort to understand the abilities and gadgets offered in this fast-paced, action-packed shooter.

Players are on the hunt for a meta loadout that will indeed be perfect for turning the tides of the game in your favor while overpowering enemies. This article will provide what we believe is one of the strongest meta picks for the Open Beta.

Best Class and meta loadout in The Finals Open Beta

Best meta loadout for The Finals (Image via Embark Studios)

While the Heavy Class is undoubtedly one of the strongest on paper, mobility and ensuring quick eliminations is how players can earn wins in The Finals. For this job, the Light Class works best.

Light Class

The Light Class features a highly mobile playstyle, along with equipment designated to provide players with a balance between stealth, great mobility, and a very low time-to-kill. Our designated kit that is designed to be meta revolves very much around being stealthy, making the best use of the class's Specialization—Cloaking Device. Here's a detailed outline of the loadout.

Loadout:

Specialization: Cloaking Device

Cloaking Device Weapon : V9S

: V9S Gadget 1: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Gadget 2: Flashbang

Flashbang Gadget 3: Gas Grenade

Reserve:

Weapon: M11

M11 Gadget 1: Thermal Vision

Thermal Vision Gadget 2: Pyro Grenade

Pyro Grenade Gadget 3: Stun Gun

The Light Class meta loadout revolves around being stealthy. Similar to the Stealth Build, the primary factor that makes this meta is the Cloaking Device, rendering players invisible. This very perk is what gives players the edge in every gunfight, giving a headstart of at least a few bullets when fighting enemies of other classes.

The V9S, a suppressed semi-automatic pistol, is our go-to gun for the meta. It provides impeccable value with its extremely long magazine, great accuracy, and, above all, the suppressed barrel. The Flashbang is a great engagement gadget.

The Smoke Grenade can act as a free card to steal cash from vaults while being a great distraction to swiftly make your way into the shadows unnoticed. The Gas Grenade further allows players to contest objectives, using it as an engagement tool to prevent players from stealing their cash during the deposit missions.

Those uncomfortable with a semi-auto weapon can swap the V9S with the M11 SMG. This gun also has a suppressor and the capability to one-clip Light Class enemies with ease.

Furthermore, especially for night maps, we recommend running the Thermal Vision with the Smoke Grenade, which acts as a powerful combination to land squad wipes.

For more The Finals news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.