Best Stealth Light Class loadout in The Finals Open Beta 

The Finals Open Beta is live across all platforms, and Embark Studios' pet project has definitely been a hit across the globe. The Finals feature a team of three who fight to secure the end goal of getting out with the most amount of cash. This brawling-style first-person shooter has definitely set its mark long before its official release.

Players naturally have developed a sense of understanding of the game's niche mechanics, figuring out the best possible loadouts, and so on. This article will provide players with the best Stealth build they can use for the Light Class in the game.

Best Stealth build for Light Class in The Finals

Best Stealth Light Class build for The Finals (Image via Embark Studios)

The Light Class in The Finals features agents that have a very low health pool, which is a trade-off to their high mobility and stealthy playstyle. While numerous builds can be configured for the Class, this article will primarily focus on the Stealth build, which happens to be one of the best uses of the said Class.

Loadout:

Specialization: Cloaking Device

Cloaking Device Weapon : V9S

: V9S Gadget 1: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Gadget 2: Thermal Vision

Thermal Vision Gadget 3: Pyro Grenade

Reserve:

Weapon: M11

M11 Gadget 1: Flashbang

Flashbang Gadget 2: Stun Gun

Stun Gun Gadget 3: Gas Grenade

Starting with the Specialization, the Cloaking Device is the perfect tool to help players camouflage themselves with their surroundings during the Open Beta. A perfect get-out-of-jail-free card, along with being a great engagement tool, this ability is what the entire build is based around.

The V9S is arguably the fastest, strongest, and most powerful weapon in the Light Class that happens to be suppressed. The suppressor hides all bullet tracers, and with decent aiming mechanics, players will be able to use this weapon to one-clip at least two Medium Class enemies.

To make this meta Stealth Class, we urge players to make the most use of their gadgets, the Smoke Grenade, Thermal Vision, and the Pyro Grenade. Players will find a detailed guide to using the Stealth build for Light Class in The Finals below.

How to use Stealth loadout for Light Class in The Finals?

Expand Tweet

Our strategy with regard to making the best use of this Class relies heavily on their utility. The plan for engagement, in a nutshell, can be described as follows:

As players enter a hot zone, we urge them to pop their Cloaking on. After doing so, toss a Smoke Grenade into the most chaotic area under the cover of your Specialization. Use your Thermal Vision to keep enemies in sight and eliminate them by using your primary weapon, the V9S. After securing an elimination, quickly reposition with your Cloaking on. Wait for your abilities to recharge, reset with your team, and repeat the same.

The above guidelines are mere general directions on how to use the Light Class Stealth kit. The playstyle will differ per engagement, and players must use their situational awareness to make the best out of what they have in their kit.

Those who find it hard to use the V9S can swap it out for the M11 SMG, which is also suppressed and will be the next best alternative.

For more The Finals guide, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.