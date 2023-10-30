How to convert Overwatch 2 sensitivity to The Finals

Both Overwatch 2 and The Finals are games characterized by high-speed, objective-driven gameplay. These team-based shooters share a crucial feature in the form of distinct map designs that evolve throughout the game. Adapting to various in-game environments is easier if you optimize your settings, with mouse sensitivity playing a pivotal role. Mouse sensitivity refers to the degree of in-game movement your character experiences based on your real-world mouse movements.

For veterans of Blizzard's character-based shooter who are eager to explore Embark Studios' new shooting title, maintaining consistency in their in-game sensitivity between the two games may be a priority.

This guide aims to assist these players in this endeavor.

Steps to convert Overwatch 2 sensitivity to The Finals

Sensitivity conversion website (Image via gamingismart.com)

To adapt your sensitivity for The Finals, follow these steps:

Begin by launching Overwatch 2 and taking note of your in-game sensitivity settings. Next, open your preferred web browser on your PC. Navigate to gamingsmart.com. From the "Convert From" dropdown menu, choose Overwatch 2. From the "Convert To" dropdown menu, select THE FINALS. Pick the DPI setting for your mouse that you intend to use for both games.

Following these steps will automatically display the converted sensitivity values for the new game.

If you prefer a faster method, you can directly calculate the conversion by multiplying your Overwatch 2 sensitivity by 8.3. For instance, if your Overwatch 2 sensitivity is set to 1, the equivalent sensitivity for The Finals would be 8.3.

Please bear in mind that this conversion method is effective when you intend to play both games on a PC using the same mouse. Attempting to use the same sensitivity while playing the game on a different platform, such as PlayStation or Xbox, may yield inconsistent results.

Furthermore, because both games have distinct gameplay mechanics and styles, relying on the same sensitivity may not be optimal. You will likely have to fine-tune the converted sensitivity to better suit the specific requirements of the game.

Additional details regarding Embark Studios' latest shooting game

Expand Tweet

The Finals is the newest creation from Embark Studios, offering an opportunity to engage in an epic combat entertainment game show that is touted as the world's largest, most exhilarating, and eagerly awaited event.

Drawing inspiration from iconic works like The Hunger Games and Gladiator, this game revolves around assembling teams of three to accomplish diverse objectives. Successful completion of these tasks results in monetary rewards, and the team amassing the most money emerges as the victor.

Currently, this game is in its Open Beta phase for Xbox, which is scheduled to run from October 26 to November 5, 2023.