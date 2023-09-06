Overwatch 2 Invasion PvE mission 3 Ironclad/Gothenburg guide

The Ironclad is one of the three PvE missions within Overwatch 2 Invasion. The mission takes place in Gothenburg, which is also among the cities that were invaded by the Null Sector. Just like Resistance and Liberation, this third mission will be a handful as hordes of enemies are out to thwart your plans and take you down.

However, knowing what to expect from this PvE mission is already winning half of the battle, and that’s what we’ll be providing you with.

You can refer to this walkthrough to learn the mission objectives, including the areas within the map that you need to go to.

Overwatch 2 Invasion’s Ironclad (Gothenburg) PvE mission

Let Torbjorn fix those turrets (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The story mission kicks off in the aforementioned Gothenburg map of Overwatch 2. You and your party are tasked to protect the train carrying magma cores. As always, expect a welcoming party of Null Sector enemies as soon as you begin moving out. The mayhem continues while you traverse the city while you escort the train.

Your next objective is to deploy one of the magma cores (pressing “F”) by the time you reach the first checkpoint. Doing so will bring out the big gun that will shoot the Null Sector’s massive ship. After shooting it, make your way to the next checkpoint in this Ironclad (Gothenburg) mission and repeat the process.

You’re now left with a single magma core to protect. To that end, there will be a cutscene featuring a towering Titan, and you have to evade incoming attacks.

Heading back to the workshop

Bastion and Brigitte (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Protect the final the magma core until you reach the final checkpoint. Activate the final turret, though this will be destroyed by the giant warbot that’s hot on your trail. Make your way back from where you started off this Ironclad (Gothenburg) mission while trying not to get hit by the Titan’s attacks.

If one of your party members gets eliminated, you can revive them by standing near them and hitting the “F” key on your keyboard.

As soon as you’re inside the workshop, use Torbjorn’s Forge Hammer to fix the turrets. The rest of your party members can pick up the turrets and place them in the designated spots.

After you’ve placed and repaired the turrets, the Null Sector baddies will be attacking the mega cannon, and you have to defend it. After the first wave of attack, get the knockback turrets and put them within the magma pool’s proximity. Continue defending the mega cannon until the enemies’ final wave of attack.

After the successful defense, you can now fire the cannon. A cutscene will be triggered, marking the completion of the Ironclad (Gothenburg) PvE mission in Overwatch 2 Invasion.

Check out Sportskeeda for more Overwatch 2 guides, tips, and other features on first-person shooters.