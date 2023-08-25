Overwatch 2 Invasion PvE mission 2 Liberation walkthrough

The Liberation story mission is another PvE content in Overwatch 2 Invasion which tasks you to search for an old friend within the Null Sector-infested City of Toronto while clearing it from the nasty warbots. Just like the Rio de Janeiro mission (Resistance) where you had to help the hero defend his turf, Liberation will not be a walk in the park.

Nonetheless, this walkthrough will provide you with intel on what you should be expecting once you choose to delve into it.

Kicking off the Liberation mission in Overwatch 2 Invasion

Null Sector mechs are scattered all across Toronto. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

As mentioned, this PvE mission in Overwatch 2 will take place in the City of Toronto. After you’ve chosen your character, get out of the ferry terminal and eliminate the Null Sector warbots so that the civilians can safely board the ferry.

While the civilians are boarding, you also need to defend them from enemy units known as Slicers. These are advanced warbots armed with a plasma cutter, so make sure that the ferry won’t take any significant damage from their attacks.

After the civilians have boarded the ferry, you are now tasked to locate an Omnic known as Claire. This won't be an agonizing task as the location of the character is indicated on the map.

Head over to King Street Station and be ready for another round of warding off those Null Sector baddies. Be on the lookout for Stalkers equipped with gravity beams that can pull you or your party members toward them.

Protecting Claire and Reggie from Null Sector baddies

You'll be doing a lot of defending in this Liberation PvE mission. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

After you’ve cleared the enemies on King Street Station and met up with Claire, follow the Omnic into the station and board a bus that will trigger a cutscene. After that, you have to assist Claire to the next area and be prepared for the enemies waiting there. These baddies will try to get closer to her and you have to thwart them from doing so.

After successfully defending Claire in this part of the Liberation PvE mission in Overwatch 2, your next objective will be to cross the central switch station. You have to work with the rest of your party since this spot in Liberation is a bit tricky.

After you’ve successfully crossed the aforementioned area, continue following Claire until you come across another survivor named Reggie. You have to now defend both characters as you go to the next location which is the Union Station. It is worth noting that they will be going left and right of that area, so be on the lookout for those enemies.

After you’ve cleared this area within the Liberation mission in Overwatch 2, your next objective is to assist both Claire and Reggie to the shuttle. As always, those Null Sector enemies will be flocking towards your direction.

After getting rid of them, it’s now your turn to board the shuttle, completing the Overwatch 2’s Liberation/Toronto mission.

And that concludes the guide in completing the Toronto mission in Overwatch 2. Check out Sportskeeda for more Overwatch 2 tips and walkthroughs and other features on first-person shooters.