Overwatch 2 Invasion PvE Mission 1 Resistance walkthrough

Overwatch 2 Invasion’s Resistance is just one of the co-op missions of the game sequel that has you delving into the game's story. The PvE missions that were released by the game maker show the good guys teaming up to fend off the villains who are out to wreak havoc on the world. The missions will be segmented and will be rolled out in chapters with accompanying tasks.

This guide will provide you with intel on where the first PvE mission will take place and the objectives you need to accomplish to clear. Let’s jump right in.

Overwatch 2 Invasion Resistance: Where to begin

Help Lucio defend his home (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The first PvE mission in Overwatch 2, dubbed Resistance, will be in Lucio’s hometown of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil. You have to give the hero a helping hand in defending his turf from the militant omnic liberation group known as the Null Sector.

Now that you’re in Overwatch 2 Invasion’s Resistance story mission, your first objective is to eliminate the Null Sector baddies inside a club. After doing so, head toward the club’s garage doors to exit the club.

Once you’re outside, continue to fend off those warbots scattered throughout the city. However, you should be mindful of the high ground while you defeat all the enemies to progress.

You’ll soon come across purple-hued walls in this Overwatch 2 Invasion Resistance mission. Your goal here is to get past it by locating the wall’s power source. The purple lines will lead you to it, and once you’ve found it, destroy the power source. It is worth noting that you’ll be encountering three of these walls, and you have to check your map to locate the other two.

Brigitte will also come to Lucio’s aid in this Resistance story mission in Overwatch 2 Invasion. However, she can’t land her ship due to the Null Sector warbots roaming around the beach. You'll have to clear those enemies first before she can land her ship and take you to the command ship of the invading forces.

Inside the Null Sector ship

Turn those Null Sector bots into scrap (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Now that you’re inside the Null Sector command ship, expect a hostile welcoming party. Clear the waves of enemies while heading over to an area within the ship with a lot of screens. You won’t miss this since it is highlighted (orange indicator). Activate this spot of the ship by pressing the “F” key. After doing so, exit the room and prepare yourself for more warbot blasting.

Head over to the ship’s core and attack it. This will trigger a cutscene showing what you’ll be up against—the Colossal Charger.

This Colossal Charger in Overwatch 2 Invasion’s Resistance mission has a penchant for shooting beams of laser, and you have to dodge these as much as possible. Be reminded that it gains immunity, and when it does, you should try to lure it toward the core of the ship. Doing so turns off the warbots’ shield, which gives you a window of opportunity to attack it.

After taking down the Colossal Charger, you can now deal damage to the ship’s core until it gets destroyed. Quickly get off the ship before it comes crashing down.

That concludes the Resistance mission in Overwatch 2 Invasion PvE mission.