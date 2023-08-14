Overwatch 2 reportedly planning to release more PvE missions in 2024

Overwatch 2's latest season, Invasion, came with much new content for players to enjoy. These included a new support hero Illari and a revamped progression system. Along with these, the new story mode missions were also made available for lore enthusiasts. The first three cities included in the story missions are Rio, Toronto, and Gothenburg, and they feature some of the most notable heroes in the game, such as Reinhardt and Tracer.

However, a recent rumor has been floating around regarding the future of these PvE missions. Players looking to try out new game modes and know more about the lore of Overwatch 2 will be delighted by the latest leaks.

Overwatch 2 might introduce more PvE missions despite recent criticism

Expand Tweet

According to the latest leak from the reputed user, Naeri, Blizzard plans to launch more story missions in 2024. These missions have a dedicated release schedule, and fans can expect a systematic rollout of these quests. Currently, the three maps cost USD 15 to unlock and play. The PvE missions feature great cutscenes and unique dialogues while giving a backdrop into certain characters' lore and the current scenario of the Overwatch 2 world.

However, fans have universally panned this game mode as it is directly behind a paywall making players that enjoy lore have to pay to access critical events. The biggest problem is the lack of content apart from cutscenes. The gameplay is highly bland and is pretty much a rehash of the various PvE modes released in the past, such as Uprising, and has similar resemblances to the current Event mission, Underworld.

Overall, this news is bound to come with mixed reactions as no updates regarding these missions exist. A better gameplay quality paired with reduced rates and increased content in these missions could incentivize players to purchase them.

However, as it stands, it is not a worthy investment, and it is best to stay away from them unless Blizzard wants to share more future updates.