How to beat Overwatch 2 Underworld King's Row co-op mission on Legendary difficulty

The latest season of Overwatch 2, Invasion, has introduced a ton of unique features into the game. Notable inclusions are the new support hero Illari, progression system, and game mode, titled Flashpoint. Another great feature that has been integrated is the Story Missions which expand the lore and sheds backlight onto various heroes of the game. Finally, the highlight event of this season is the Underworld game mode revolving around the titular area in King's Row.

The campaign features Torbjörn, Lúcio, Tracer, and Winston fighting against the Null Sector to save the Underworld. The mode features four tiers of difficulty, with Legendary being the hardest and most unforgiving of them all. This article will give a brief guide on the methods that can be used to beat the Overwatch 2 Underworld King's Row co-op mission on Legendary difficulty.

How to get past each phase in Overwatch 2 Underworld King's Row co-op mission on Legendary difficulty?

Getting to TS-1

The first phase of the mission (Image via Blizzard)

The starting phase of this story-based mission in Overwatch 2 is fairly simple, even on the highest difficulty. Destroy all enemies on sight and try to get to the next phase as quickly as possible. Diving on them before they get the chance to do serious damage will ensure that this phase will be done in no time.

Repairing TS-1

Defending TS-1 (Image via Blizzard)

This is by far the hardest phase in the entire mission. The TS-1 robot has to be rebooted to move onwards. Unfortunately, the robot has been completely shut down and requires several batteries to fully initialize it. All of this has to be done while defending the repair station from waves of Null Sector enemies of various kinds.

The first two stages in this phase require you to be perfect with your ability usage to prevent the repair station from taking too much damage. It is advised that you choose Winston and Tracer as the two heroes to hunt for batteries scattered around the map while Torbjörn and Lúcio hold the fort down.

The third stage will be the hardest as it will introduce all sorts of enemies, such as Chargers and Stalkers, to disrupt the flow. Dumping ultimates during this stage can help you quickly eliminate high-priority enemies.

Due to the high difficulty, it is not a surprising fact that you will get downed at times. Hiding in the station to the right of the TS-1 robot gives good cover to revive your teammates.

The Underworld and the Terminal

The Underworld in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard)

Once you get TS-1 up and running, the Underworld is the final phase that awaits the players. This stage is relatively easy when compared to repairing TS-1. You will have to make your way to the heart of the Underworld to hack the terminal. It is to be noted that TS-1 can be destroyed. Hence, Winston players can use the barrier to shield the robot for brief moments.

Once you have initiated the hacking process, make sure that the whole squad stays in the zone, as this greatly speeds up the process. You can have the Winston player jumping to spawn to cause some damage and safely return back as well.

Finally, a Null Sector variant of Orisa and Ana will be spawned. It is recommended to shut Ana down as soon as possible, as her healing and anti-healing abilities can be a big nuisance. Once Ana is done, Orisa is extremely easy to defeat. This will ensure your victory in the Overwatch 2 Underworld King's Row co-op mission in Legendary difficulty

Tips for each hero in Overwatch 2 Underworld King's Row co-op mission on Legendary difficulty

Torbjörn

Torbjörn will be the primary damage dealer in this Overwatch 2 campaign. Try to position his turret in spots where it has multiple sightlines while also having decent cover. Make sure to constantly be in the empowered state while fighting hordes and use his powerful ultimate to kill off high-priority targets such as Chargers and Artilleries. Chipping away at the enemy's armor from range is also a great way to set the team up for success.

Lúcio

Lúcio in the Underworld mission (Image via Blizzard)

As a Lúcio player, the main role is survival at all costs. Since he is the only healer for the team, he must survive, as the team can quickly collapse on the Legendary difficulty without proper healing. Try to amp up the healing often and prioritize using his knockback effects on Slicers and Breachers that target the repair station.

Winston

Winston will be the hero taking the brunt of the damage and keeping the hordes preoccupied. Deploy your shields frequently to shield critical damage.

Shields can also be used to enable safe resurrects and battery integration. Winston will also be one of the two heroes that focus on collecting batteries due to the tankiness and mobility that he offers.

Tracer

Tracer will be the primary carrier of batteries for the team. Her damage output will be quite weak compared to Torbjörn. She is also very fragile, and a single misstep can cause inevitable death leading to a complete breakdown of the team's system. As a Tracer player, use her mobility to focus down dangerous enemies such as Vultures, Stalkers, and Elite Jumpjets.

The story mission mode in Overwatch 2 gives you a lot of lore on the existing conflict between the Humans and the Omnics. With these exciting campaigns, Overwatch 2's lore continues to develop, which is a good sign for lore enthusiasts of the multiplayer game.