How to convert Valorant sensitivity to The Finals

Both Valorant and The Finals are games that involve high-paced gunplay, and you must out-aim your opponents to come out victorious. In order to do this to the best of your ability, you need optimized in-game settings, of which sensitivity is a key aspect. Sensitivity refers to the amount of movement experienced by your player model based on how much you move your mouse in real life.

Veteran players of Riot Games' character-based tactical shooter wishing to try out the new shooting title from Embark Studios might wish to carry over their in-game sensitivity from one title to the other. This guide will help you figure out how to go about that.

Steps to convert Valorant sensitivity to The Finals

Sensitivity conversion website (Image via gamingismart.com)

You can convert your Valorant sensitivity to that of The Finals by following these steps:

Fire up Valorant and note down your sensitivity in the game.

Open your preferred browser on your PC.

Go to gamingsmart.com.

Select Valorant from the Convert From dropdown menu.

Select THE FINALS from the Convert To dropdown menu.

Select the DPI of the mouse you wish to use for both games.

Doing these things will automatically show you the converted sensitivity for The Finals.

If you wish to skip these steps, you can also simply convert one sensitivity to another by multiplying the former with 88.741. This means that if your in-game sensitivity in Riot's FPS is 1, the equivalent one for the new game will be 88.741.

Keep in mind that this will only work if you plan on playing both games on PC and using the same mouse for both titles. Using the same sensitivity while playing The Finals on a different platform (PlayStation or Xbox) will likely have mixed results.

Moreover, since both games have different mechanics and playstyles, using the exact same sensitivity might not work out as well as you imagine. Because of this, you might need to tweak the result slightly to fit the game's specific needs.

More about The Finals

The Finals is the latest offering from Embark Studios, which promises the chance to participate in "the world’s biggest, loudest, and most anticipated combat entertainment game show." It is partly inspired by The Hunger Games and Gladiator.

In it, you form teams of three to complete various objectives. Each of these gives you money as a reward, and the team with the most amount of money at the end wins the game.

The game is currently in its Open Beta phase for Xbox, which will last from October 26 to November 5, 2023.