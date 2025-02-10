The Wheel of Love event in The Finals is now live, offering some exclusive items for free to celebrate this Valentine's Week (2025). The limited-time event is a part of the Mid-Season Update 5.8.0 and will conclude on February 24, 2025. There are a total of 20 items you can earn during this event. If you collect all of them, you will have a chance to win an exclusive final reward.

This article guides you on how to play Wheel of Love in The Finals.

How to win rewards from Wheel of Love in The Finals

As mentioned earlier, you can get a chance to win up to 20 charming freebies from the Wheel of Love event. The procedure is pretty straightforward. When you spin the Wheel of Love in the game, you'll receive a reward corresponding to where the arrow stops on the wheel. Although the event is luck-based, you are guaranteed to win something and won't go home empty-handed. Here are all the rewards that you can earn during this event:

Piercing Affection (Legendary Animation)

Heart of the Arena (Rare Background)

Loyal Love Hoodie (Rare Upper Body)

Scotty's Question (Rare Sounds)

Void Affection (Rare Sticker)

Wilt And Rise (Rare Spray)

Adoring Annihilator (Cerberus 12GA)

Adoring Annihilator (Shak-50)

Adoring Annihilator (SH1900)

Arena Truffles (Weapon Charm)

Emotion Eclipse (Epic Emoticon)

Final Toss (Epic Lower Back)

Hair

Petal Pain (Epic Headwear)

Wingston Skipper (Epic Pet)

Crush Casing (Legendary Headwear)

Crush Communicator (Legendary Headgear)

Heartstringer (Legendary Skin)

Lethal Love Mask

Love At 1st Sight (Legendary Eyes)

Arena Amorator (Legendary Outfit and final reward)

To start spinning the wheel, you will need to earn tickets by completing daily contracts from the game. Most importantly, if you snag all the rewards, you will also get a chance to win the final prize: the Heads Over Heels Set. Earning each duplicate item from the Wheel Spin will grant you a part of the ticket.

Once you collect four ticket parts, you can exchange them for a ticket, which allows you to spin the wheel again. Additionally, you also get a ticket right when you launch the game, which ensures everyone gets lucky this Valentine’s Day. Since this is a limited-time event, be sure to take advantage of it before it ends.

