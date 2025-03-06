The Finals update 5.12.0 patch notes: Bonus XP Fiesta, balance changes, bug fixes, and more

The Finals update 5.12.0 patch notes are officially live. Today's update has sadly removed the beloved TDM event. However, the Bonus XP Fiesta is here, and it's a great time for players to grind and level up. Furthermore, the Model 1887 has received a significant buff in this update as well. With a large number of major bug fixes, this update in The Finals focused heavily on the game's quality of life content.

Read on to learn about the entire The Finals Update 5.12.0 patch notes.

The Finals update 5.12.0 patch notes

Here are all the changes done to The Finals in today's update:

It’s time to say goodbye to the TDM event but today we say hello to the Bonus XP Fiesta! From now until the end of the season, you’ll rack up 200% XP for Daily Contracts and up to 150% XP and Fans earned for gameplay!

Balance Changes

Weapons

Model 1887

Increased damage from 11 to 12 per pellet

Decreased the duration of the lever-action animation from 0.85s to 0.8s, effectively increasing the weapon’s fire rate from 70RPM to 75RPM

Dev Note: Having now had time to analyse the Model’s performance on live, following our last round of balance changes, we feel we’ve maybe weakened the weapon a little too much. These changes should nudge it back to a better place.

Recurve Bow

Increased damage per shot, when the bow is at max draw, from 120 to 124. The base damage per shot remains at 60 damage

Content and Bug Fixes

Animation

Fixed an issue where the Spear’s secondary animation wouldn’t play if activated right after using up all the charges of the previously equipped item

Fixed an issue where the impact animation would continuously play after blocking a shot with the Riot Shield

Cosmetics

Victory Shade Set

Now loops and overwrites colors continuously instead of stopping after 10 eliminations

Fixed an issue where team colors wouldn’t update when changing colorblindness settings or toggling Use Enemy Color

Concrete Smoke Model 1887 Skin

Fixed an issue where the left hand would remain static in mid-air when playing the Prairie Twirl Deploy Animation

Expand Tweet

Gameplay

Fixed an issue that could cause objects to have collision and be invisible if they were destroyed and dematerialized during the same frame

Fixed a bug where the wrong item would be equipped after getting glitched and the item would be unusable

Fixed an issue where attempting to use a Weapon or Gadget immediately after swapping could activate the previously equipped item instead

Fixed an issue where swapping to your Specialization would immediately switch back to your Weapon

Fixed issue where ADS would stop working

Maps

Kyoto

Small Kyoto destruction tweak to enhance server performance

Lowered bamboo stump heights when broken to help with traversal

Fixed an issue where vaults could continuously fall through floor due to the inability to find a solid surface to rest on

Bernal

Updated the thickness of cinder block walls for smoother traversal

Fortune Stadium

Adjusted collision on beams in the Mall to prevent players from getting stuck in wedge-shaped collisions

Practice Range

Fixed an issue where the trophies were incorrectly labeled

Fixed an issue where all bots could incorrectly appear as friendlies or enemies

Skyway Stadium

Fixed an issue where players could walk on invisible collision underneath the ground in the Hotels area

Las Vegas

Slightly adjusted the jump pad and a player spawn between Glamora and Eastwood casinos for improved flow

Performance & Stability

Fixed a rare crash in the animation system

Added support for AMD Anti-Lag 2

Improved performance for players experiencing issues due to large friend lists

Rendering

Enhanced high and epic-quality reflections in game intro sequences

Fixed an issue where an unintended post-process effect could sometimes appear on player cards

Settings

Added a "No AA" resolution scaling option that completely disables anti-aliasing and temporal resolution scaling

Fixed an issue where certain video options, including 120Hz mode, would reset to default on Xbox after restarting the game

Fixed an issue where certain input devices or buttons could cause duplicated inputs, preventing players from equipping their specialization by triggering the swap function twice

Security and Anti-cheat

Improved detections

Store

In addition to this week's store rotation, we’ve added a .50 Akimbo skin, Monochrome Edge, to the customization menu

UI

Fixed a rare issue where squad members would sometimes not appear in the bottom-left widget and scoreboard during a match

That covers everything you needed to know about the latest update in The Finals. Check out our other news and guides related to The Finals:

