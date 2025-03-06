The Finals players can now grind better than ever as Bonus XP Fiesta is now live

The Finals update 5.12.0 brings Bonus XP Fiesta. Replacing the TDM event, the Bonus XP Fiesta allows all players to earn additional XP across different modes in the title. But that's not all. The bonus is also applicable to the number of Fans one can earn for their Sponsors in the shooter. Needless to say, this is the right time for all players to grind and accumulate a ton of XP.

Read below to learn more about the Bonus XP Fiesta in The Finals and how much additional XP fans can expect.

Bonus XP Fiesta in The Finals explained

During the Bonus XP Fiesta in The Finals, players will gain the following benefits:

200% XP for completing Daily Contracts

Up to 150% XP for regular gameplay

Earn additional Fans for competing in the Arena

These are all the benefits this event brings to the table, giving all the players a chance at racking up tons of XP with relative ease. For instance, by simply completing the Daily Contracts, players will earn 200% XP. In other words, that is three times the XP one would have earned in the game under normal circumstances, which is a huge bonus.

Also read: TF update 5.12.0 patch notes: Bonus XP Fiesta, balance changes, bug fixes, and more

That said, this event isn't going to last forever. Starting today, March 6, 2025, it will run until the end of Season 5, which is scheduled to conclude on March 20, 2025.

This means that players have nearly two weeks to grind as much as they can to collect a wealth of experience points and Fans in a relatively short time in the game.

So, for those who can only afford to play the title for short durations and aren't progressing at a desired rate, this is your chance to accumulate a lot of XP in the last days of Season 5.

Read more: TF Season 5 mid-season update patch notes: Valentine's event, balance changes, bug fixes, and more

