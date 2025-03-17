  • home icon
The Finals to bring back fan-favorite Team Deathmatch permanently from next season

By Shrayan Mitra
Modified Mar 17, 2025 18:26 GMT
The Finals bringing back Team Deathmatch permanently (Image via Embark Studios)
The Finals is bringing back Team Deathmatch permanently (Image via Embark Studios)

The Finals Season 6 is set to release on March 20, 2025, and with it, the fan-favorite Team Deathmatch mode will be added permanently. It will be a 5v5 mode where players can showcase their skills and strive to come out on top. Furthermore, there will be more Arenas added to this mode to increase variation and make it competitive.

Here is everything you need to know about Team Deathmatch mode in The Finals.

Fan-favorite Team Deathmatch mode to be added permanently in The Finals

The Team Deathmatch mode, which was introduced in Season 5 of The Finals, will be added permanently to the game in the upcoming Season 6. Although the developers are keen on keeping their 3v3v3/3v3v3v3 Cashout as a standout mode from other FPS titles, they have finally given in to popular demand and are adding the 5v5 Team Deathmatch mode permanently.

As the name suggests, the mode will focus on gunplay and pure skill. It should appeal to OG FPS enthusiasts, who can now focus on improving their aim to win matches.

Apart from the gun mechanics, this mode will also feature the game's iconic environmental destruction, which should add to the essence of the battlefield. Furthermore, this will act as a safe place for players to practice their aim and develop their gun mechanics before moving on to more competitive game modes.

The developers have also decided to increase the number of Arenas in the Team Deathmatch game mode to make it even more entertaining. The newly added Arenas will be:

  • Fortune Stadium
  • Seoul
  • SYS$HORIZON
  • Las Vegas
  • Kyoto
  • Skyway Stadium

That covers all we currently know about Team Deathmatch in Season 6. Hop into the game on March 20, 2025, and try out your favorite mode.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
