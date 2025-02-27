The Finals latest trailer reveals new weapon and new map

Embark Studios has just dropped a new trailer for The Finals, offering fans a sneak peek at what’s coming in Season 6. The update is set to bring a brand-new Las Vegas-inspired map and two powerful new weapons that could shake up the game’s balance. While there’s no official release date yet, the reveal has already sparked excitement among fans eager to explore fresh battlegrounds and experiment with new gear.

Ad

A new weapon and map are revealed in the most recent Finals teaser

One of the most significant highlights of the trailer is the new map, which looks like it’s set in a Vegas-style city packed with neon lights, casinos, and towering buildings. The design suggests a mix of tight urban combat and high-ground sniping opportunities, with destructible environments that add another layer of chaos to every match.

Ad

Trending

Ad

From what’s been shown, it seems like players will be able to fight through the city streets, dive into casino interiors, and battle it out on rooftops. The layout is designed to keep things unpredictable, whether you're engaging in fast-paced shootouts in the alleys or setting up ambushes from elevated spots. Expect a lot of destruction and verticality, and plenty of opportunities for creative plays.

Read more: The Finals Animation Director Mikael Högström opens up about the game's future, their take on battle royale, pay-to-win features, and more (Exclusive)

Ad

Alongside the new map, The Finals is also getting two new weapons, each catering to a different playstyle.

· Minigun (Heavy Class) – This new powerhouse weapon is built for suppressive fire, allowing Heavy players to dominate large open areas and lock down key points. Its high fire rate makes it a deadly choice for dealing with multiple opponents, but it will likely come with trade-offs like reduced mobility or longer reload times.

· New Firearm (Medium or Light Class) – While details are still scarce, the trailer showcases a new weapon designed for Medium or Light-class players. It could be a versatile automatic rifle or a precision-based firearm, catering to players who rely on agility and speed.

Ad

With these additions, the game’s weapon meta is bound to shift, giving players more variety when it comes to picking the right tool for the job. Whether you prefer spraying bullets with the Minigun or landing precise shots with the BRN-180, there’s something new to look forward to.

While the trailer has given a solid glimpse of what’s coming, Embark Studios hasn’t confirmed exactly when Season 6 will launch. That said, based on past updates, it’s likely we’ll see more details, possibly even a release date very soon.

Ad

Also read: How does Gifting work in The Finals?

For more articles related to The Finals, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.