The Finals Season 6 release date has been on everyone's mind ever since the developer shared teasers from the upcoming season. The free-to-play first-person shooter gained a meteoric rise to fame, owing to its unique physics-based gameplay and combat mechanics. So it comes as no surprise that fans are excited about what's next.

Well, the wait is almost over since The Finals Season 6 will release on March 20, 2025. Read on to know more.

What is The Finals Season 6 release date?

The Finals Season 6 is set to release on March 20, 2025. The much-awaited sixth season is just around the corner and promises to bring a host of new content, including the permanent addition of one of the most requested modes. The teaser for the upcoming season is set to premiere on March 11, 2025, offering players a sneak peek at what they can expect as part of the new season.

Each season, Embark Studios modifies existing items and adds a host of new content and weapons to improve the gameplay experience. With The Finals Season 6 release date now announced, players will have to wait for just over a week before jumping into the exhilerating new season.

Apart from new features and tweaks, players can look forward to new sponsors making their way to the game, expanding the current roster of popular names like Iseul-t, Dissun, Ospuze, and more. Moreover, as The Finals Season 6 release date inches closer, the developers are getting ready to release a remixed version of a classic map, offering more unique ways to compete and rack up some fans.

Additionally, as with any other update, players should also be on the lookout for new cosmetics making their way to the game. So it comes as no surprise that fans are excited to jump into the new season and embark on new adventures. Tune in to the premiere on March 11, 2025, to see what Embark Studios has in store.

Also read: The Finals Season 5 mid-season update patch notes: Valentine's event, balance changes, bug fixes, and more

