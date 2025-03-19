The Finals Season 6 Battle Pass: Price and what's included

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Mar 19, 2025 17:53 GMT
The Finals Season 6 Battle Pass
The Finals Season 6 Battle Pass is here (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Embark Studios)

The Finals Season 6 Battle Pass is here and players are excited to dive into a host of new cosmetics and items. Every season, Embark Studios offers a unique game pass that allows players to earn in-game cosmetics, such as outfits, charms, and emotes across a free and paid tier. The arrival of the new season marks an array of fresh items to unlock and use.

Ad

Here's everything in The Finals Season 6 Battle Pass.

All items in The Finals Season 6 Battle Pass

The Finals Season 6 Battle Pass brings a new season of Rising Stars, introducing features and three exciting weapons. Each page has a mix of free and premium rewards, allowing players to obtain cosmetics as they progress through the season.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Players can purchase the premium pass for 1150 Multibucks to unlock all 106 Rewards and 1575 more Multibucks.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

That said, here are all the items in The Finals Season 6 Battle Pass:

Page 1

The pass offers skins for all three new weapons in The Finals Season 6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Embark Studios)
The pass offers skins for all three new weapons in The Finals Season 6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Embark Studios)
  • Overtime Glory (Skin/ARN-220)
  • Breaking Through (Background)
  • 75 Multibucks
  • Starbound (Sticker)
  • Overtime Glory (Skin/CB-01 Repeater)
  • 75 Multibucks
  • Top Speed (Weapon Charm)
  • Overtime Glory (Skin/M134 Minigun)
Ad

Page 2

The Season 6 Battle Pass adds an array of fresh outfits (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Embark Studios)
The Season 6 Battle Pass adds an array of fresh outfits (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Embark Studios)
  • Huddle Buddy (Sticker)
  • Game Face (Body Paint)
  • 75 Multibucks
  • Touchdown Cutie (Lower Back)
  • 75 Multibucks
  • Final Yard (Gesture)
  • First Round Talent (Background)
  • Blitz Breaker (Outfit)
Ad

Page 3

The pass adds many new stickers and emotes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Embark Studios)
The pass adds many new stickers and emotes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Embark Studios)
  • Pavement Pounder (Weapon Charm)
  • Zero Mercy (Sticker)
  • First Try! (Emote)
  • 75 Multibucks
  • Shell Shredder (Animation/SH1900)
  • Shred District (Background)
  • Crash Test Legend (Headwear)
  • Decked Out (Skin/SH1900)
Ad

Page 4

Unlock lots of cosmetics with The Finals Season 6 Battle Pass (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Embark Studios)
Unlock lots of cosmetics with The Finals Season 6 Battle Pass (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Embark Studios)
  • Dead Center (Spray)
  • Alfa Cap (Headwear)
  • 75 Multibucks
  • Trigger Triump (Weapon Charm)
  • Prime Aim Specs (Facewear)
  • 75 Multibucks
  • Champion's Token (Emblem)
  • Marksmaster (Skin/V95)
Ad

Page 5

Each page offers Multibucks to players (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Embark Studios)
Each page offers Multibucks to players (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Embark Studios)
  • Brawly Pop (Weapon Charm)
  • Omniguard Specs (Facewear)
  • 75 Multibucks
  • Ink to Win (Gesture)
  • Sign of Stardom (Sticker)
  • Flashpoint (Emote)
  • 75 Multibucks
  • Vigilant Authority (Outfit)
Ad

Page 6

The new weapons have received an array of cosmetic items (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Embark Studios)
The new weapons have received an array of cosmetic items (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Embark Studios)
  • Click & Destroy (Weapon Charm)
  • 75 Multibucks
  • Lan Ready Set (Bundle)
  • Thirst for Victory (Gesture)
  • 75 Multibucks
  • Canned Performance (Emote)
  • Pole Position (Border)
  • Type & Shoot (Skin/CB-01 Repeater)
Ad

Page 7

Race-themed cosmetics have been added to the pass (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Embark Studios)
Race-themed cosmetics have been added to the pass (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Embark Studios)
  • Checkered Charge (Spray)
  • Lap Leader Gloves (Hands)
  • Race Ready (Weapon Charm)
  • 75 Multibucks
  • Speed Surge Shirt (Upper Body)
  • Final Flag (Emote)
  • Corporate Clout (Sticker)
  • Cash Chicane (Skin/ARN-220)
Ad

Page 8

Page 8 of the The Finals Season 6 Battle Pass (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Embark Studios)
Page 8 of the The Finals Season 6 Battle Pass (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Embark Studios)
  • Little Chief (Weapon Charm)
  • 75 Multibucks
  • Havana Moolah (Emoticon)
  • MOO-D Breaker (Emote)
  • Comfort Grazer (Border)
  • 75 Multibucks
  • Coolah Moolah (Sticker)
  • Stampeder (Outfit)
Ad

Page 9

Earn up to 1575 Multibucks from The Finals Season 6 Battle Pass (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Embark Studios)
Earn up to 1575 Multibucks from The Finals Season 6 Battle Pass (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Embark Studios)
  • Roost Rider (Emoticon)
  • Turbo Triage (Animation/Healing Beam)
  • 75 Multibucks
  • Clutch Factor (Sticker)
  • Throttle Thrash (Sound)
  • 75 Multibucks
  • Chain Reaction (Border)
  • Moto Medic (Skin/Healing Beam)
Ad

Page 10

The Finals Season 6 Battle Pass adds a brand-new pet (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Embark Studios)
The Finals Season 6 Battle Pass adds a brand-new pet (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Embark Studios)
  • Fin Fury (Spray)
  • Deep Current (Background)
  • Fin First Tee (Upper Body)
  • 75 Multibucks
  • Tail Strike (Body Paint)
  • Splash Damage (Sticker)
  • Scaled Showdown (Weapon Charm)
  • Muay Fin (Pet)
Ad

Page 11

New skins for new weapons have been added with the Pass (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Embark Studios)
New skins for new weapons have been added with the Pass (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Embark Studios)
  • Bogey Alert (Sticker)
  • Hard Deck (Spray)
  • 75 Multibucks
  • Big Sky (Background)
  • 75 Multibucks
  • Mach Buster (Sound)
  • Final Boarding (Weapon Charm)
  • Dead Reckoning (Skin/M134 Minigun)
Ad

Page 12

As mentioned, The Finals Season 6 Battle Pass introduces many new cosmetic items (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Embark Studios)
As mentioned, The Finals Season 6 Battle Pass introduces many new cosmetic items (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Embark Studios)
  • Supersonic Service (Weapon Charm)
  • Valkyria's Helmet (Headwear)
  • 75 Multibucks
  • Valkyria Verified (Sticker)
  • Walk of Fame (Spray)
  • 75 Multibucks
  • Valkyria's Embrace (Emote)
  • Valkyria (Outfit)
Ad

Page 13

First bonus page of The Finals Season 6 Battle Pass (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Embark Studios)
First bonus page of The Finals Season 6 Battle Pass (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Embark Studios)
  • Ampsplice Specs (Facewear)
  • Ospuze Keyshot (Skin/CB-01 Repeater)
  • Biobrace Hoodie (Upper Body)
  • Ascension Protocol (Emote)
  • Shockrift Crown (Facewear)
Ad

Page 14

Second bonus page of The Finals Season 6 Battle Pass (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Embark Studios)
Second bonus page of The Finals Season 6 Battle Pass (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Embark Studios)
  • Active Deterrent (Skin/ARN-220)
  • Panicproof Pants (Lower Body)
  • Crisis Resolution (Skin/V95)
  • Alfa Acta Machline (M134 Minigun)
  • Hildrswing (Outfit)
Ad

Read more news from The Finals:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी