The Finals Season 6 Battle Pass: Price and what's included

The Finals Season 6 Battle Pass is here and players are excited to dive into a host of new cosmetics and items. Every season, Embark Studios offers a unique game pass that allows players to earn in-game cosmetics, such as outfits, charms, and emotes across a free and paid tier. The arrival of the new season marks an array of fresh items to unlock and use.
Here's everything in The Finals Season 6 Battle Pass.
All items in The Finals Season 6 Battle Pass
The Finals Season 6 Battle Pass brings a new season of Rising Stars, introducing features and three exciting weapons. Each page has a mix of free and premium rewards, allowing players to obtain cosmetics as they progress through the season.
Players can purchase the premium pass for 1150 Multibucks to unlock all 106 Rewards and 1575 more Multibucks.
That said, here are all the items in The Finals Season 6 Battle Pass:
Page 1
- Overtime Glory (Skin/ARN-220)
- Breaking Through (Background)
- 75 Multibucks
- Starbound (Sticker)
- Overtime Glory (Skin/CB-01 Repeater)
- 75 Multibucks
- Top Speed (Weapon Charm)
- Overtime Glory (Skin/M134 Minigun)
Page 2
- Huddle Buddy (Sticker)
- Game Face (Body Paint)
- 75 Multibucks
- Touchdown Cutie (Lower Back)
- 75 Multibucks
- Final Yard (Gesture)
- First Round Talent (Background)
- Blitz Breaker (Outfit)
Page 3
- Pavement Pounder (Weapon Charm)
- Zero Mercy (Sticker)
- First Try! (Emote)
- 75 Multibucks
- Shell Shredder (Animation/SH1900)
- Shred District (Background)
- Crash Test Legend (Headwear)
- Decked Out (Skin/SH1900)
Page 4
- Dead Center (Spray)
- Alfa Cap (Headwear)
- 75 Multibucks
- Trigger Triump (Weapon Charm)
- Prime Aim Specs (Facewear)
- 75 Multibucks
- Champion's Token (Emblem)
- Marksmaster (Skin/V95)
Page 5
- Brawly Pop (Weapon Charm)
- Omniguard Specs (Facewear)
- 75 Multibucks
- Ink to Win (Gesture)
- Sign of Stardom (Sticker)
- Flashpoint (Emote)
- 75 Multibucks
- Vigilant Authority (Outfit)
Page 6
- Click & Destroy (Weapon Charm)
- 75 Multibucks
- Lan Ready Set (Bundle)
- Thirst for Victory (Gesture)
- 75 Multibucks
- Canned Performance (Emote)
- Pole Position (Border)
- Type & Shoot (Skin/CB-01 Repeater)
Page 7
- Checkered Charge (Spray)
- Lap Leader Gloves (Hands)
- Race Ready (Weapon Charm)
- 75 Multibucks
- Speed Surge Shirt (Upper Body)
- Final Flag (Emote)
- Corporate Clout (Sticker)
- Cash Chicane (Skin/ARN-220)
Page 8
- Little Chief (Weapon Charm)
- 75 Multibucks
- Havana Moolah (Emoticon)
- MOO-D Breaker (Emote)
- Comfort Grazer (Border)
- 75 Multibucks
- Coolah Moolah (Sticker)
- Stampeder (Outfit)
Page 9
- Roost Rider (Emoticon)
- Turbo Triage (Animation/Healing Beam)
- 75 Multibucks
- Clutch Factor (Sticker)
- Throttle Thrash (Sound)
- 75 Multibucks
- Chain Reaction (Border)
- Moto Medic (Skin/Healing Beam)
Page 10
- Fin Fury (Spray)
- Deep Current (Background)
- Fin First Tee (Upper Body)
- 75 Multibucks
- Tail Strike (Body Paint)
- Splash Damage (Sticker)
- Scaled Showdown (Weapon Charm)
- Muay Fin (Pet)
Page 11
- Bogey Alert (Sticker)
- Hard Deck (Spray)
- 75 Multibucks
- Big Sky (Background)
- 75 Multibucks
- Mach Buster (Sound)
- Final Boarding (Weapon Charm)
- Dead Reckoning (Skin/M134 Minigun)
Page 12
- Supersonic Service (Weapon Charm)
- Valkyria's Helmet (Headwear)
- 75 Multibucks
- Valkyria Verified (Sticker)
- Walk of Fame (Spray)
- 75 Multibucks
- Valkyria's Embrace (Emote)
- Valkyria (Outfit)
Page 13
- Ampsplice Specs (Facewear)
- Ospuze Keyshot (Skin/CB-01 Repeater)
- Biobrace Hoodie (Upper Body)
- Ascension Protocol (Emote)
- Shockrift Crown (Facewear)
Page 14
- Active Deterrent (Skin/ARN-220)
- Panicproof Pants (Lower Body)
- Crisis Resolution (Skin/V95)
- Alfa Acta Machline (M134 Minigun)
- Hildrswing (Outfit)
