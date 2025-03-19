The Finals Season 6 Battle Pass: Price and what's included

The Finals Season 6 Battle Pass is here and players are excited to dive into a host of new cosmetics and items. Every season, Embark Studios offers a unique game pass that allows players to earn in-game cosmetics, such as outfits, charms, and emotes across a free and paid tier. The arrival of the new season marks an array of fresh items to unlock and use.

Ad

Here's everything in The Finals Season 6 Battle Pass.

All items in The Finals Season 6 Battle Pass

The Finals Season 6 Battle Pass brings a new season of Rising Stars, introducing features and three exciting weapons. Each page has a mix of free and premium rewards, allowing players to obtain cosmetics as they progress through the season.

Players can purchase the premium pass for 1150 Multibucks to unlock all 106 Rewards and 1575 more Multibucks.

Ad

Trending

That said, here are all the items in The Finals Season 6 Battle Pass:

Page 1

The pass offers skins for all three new weapons in The Finals Season 6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Embark Studios)

Overtime Glory (Skin/ARN-220)

Breaking Through (Background)

75 Multibucks

Starbound (Sticker)

Overtime Glory (Skin/CB-01 Repeater)

75 Multibucks

Top Speed (Weapon Charm)

Overtime Glory (Skin/M134 Minigun)

Ad

Page 2

The Season 6 Battle Pass adds an array of fresh outfits (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Embark Studios)

Huddle Buddy (Sticker)

Game Face (Body Paint)

75 Multibucks

Touchdown Cutie (Lower Back)

75 Multibucks

Final Yard (Gesture)

First Round Talent (Background)

Blitz Breaker (Outfit)

Ad

Page 3

The pass adds many new stickers and emotes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Embark Studios)

Pavement Pounder (Weapon Charm)

Zero Mercy (Sticker)

First Try! (Emote)

75 Multibucks

Shell Shredder (Animation/SH1900)

Shred District (Background)

Crash Test Legend (Headwear)

Decked Out (Skin/SH1900)

Ad

Page 4

Unlock lots of cosmetics with The Finals Season 6 Battle Pass (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Embark Studios)

Dead Center (Spray)

Alfa Cap (Headwear)

75 Multibucks

Trigger Triump (Weapon Charm)

Prime Aim Specs (Facewear)

75 Multibucks

Champion's Token (Emblem)

Marksmaster (Skin/V95)

Ad

Page 5

Each page offers Multibucks to players (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Embark Studios)

Brawly Pop (Weapon Charm)

Omniguard Specs (Facewear)

75 Multibucks

Ink to Win (Gesture)

Sign of Stardom (Sticker)

Flashpoint (Emote)

75 Multibucks

Vigilant Authority (Outfit)

Ad

Page 6

The new weapons have received an array of cosmetic items (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Embark Studios)

Click & Destroy (Weapon Charm)

75 Multibucks

Lan Ready Set (Bundle)

Thirst for Victory (Gesture)

75 Multibucks

Canned Performance (Emote)

Pole Position (Border)

Type & Shoot (Skin/CB-01 Repeater)

Ad

Page 7

Race-themed cosmetics have been added to the pass (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Embark Studios)

Checkered Charge (Spray)

Lap Leader Gloves (Hands)

Race Ready (Weapon Charm)

75 Multibucks

Speed Surge Shirt (Upper Body)

Final Flag (Emote)

Corporate Clout (Sticker)

Cash Chicane (Skin/ARN-220)

Ad

Page 8

Page 8 of the The Finals Season 6 Battle Pass (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Embark Studios)

Little Chief (Weapon Charm)

75 Multibucks

Havana Moolah (Emoticon)

MOO-D Breaker (Emote)

Comfort Grazer (Border)

75 Multibucks

Coolah Moolah (Sticker)

Stampeder (Outfit)

Ad

Page 9

Earn up to 1575 Multibucks from The Finals Season 6 Battle Pass (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Embark Studios)

Roost Rider (Emoticon)

Turbo Triage (Animation/Healing Beam)

75 Multibucks

Clutch Factor (Sticker)

Throttle Thrash (Sound)

75 Multibucks

Chain Reaction (Border)

Moto Medic (Skin/Healing Beam)

Ad

Page 10

The Finals Season 6 Battle Pass adds a brand-new pet (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Embark Studios)

Fin Fury (Spray)

Deep Current (Background)

Fin First Tee (Upper Body)

75 Multibucks

Tail Strike (Body Paint)

Splash Damage (Sticker)

Scaled Showdown (Weapon Charm)

Muay Fin (Pet)

Ad

Page 11

New skins for new weapons have been added with the Pass (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Embark Studios)

Bogey Alert (Sticker)

Hard Deck (Spray)

75 Multibucks

Big Sky (Background)

75 Multibucks

Mach Buster (Sound)

Final Boarding (Weapon Charm)

Dead Reckoning (Skin/M134 Minigun)

Ad

Page 12

As mentioned, The Finals Season 6 Battle Pass introduces many new cosmetic items (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Embark Studios)

Supersonic Service (Weapon Charm)

Valkyria's Helmet (Headwear)

75 Multibucks

Valkyria Verified (Sticker)

Walk of Fame (Spray)

75 Multibucks

Valkyria's Embrace (Emote)

Valkyria (Outfit)

Ad

Page 13

First bonus page of The Finals Season 6 Battle Pass (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Embark Studios)

Ampsplice Specs (Facewear)

Ospuze Keyshot (Skin/CB-01 Repeater)

Biobrace Hoodie (Upper Body)

Ascension Protocol (Emote)

Shockrift Crown (Facewear)

Ad

Page 14

Second bonus page of The Finals Season 6 Battle Pass (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Embark Studios)

Active Deterrent (Skin/ARN-220)

Panicproof Pants (Lower Body)

Crisis Resolution (Skin/V95)

Alfa Acta Machline (M134 Minigun)

Hildrswing (Outfit)

Ad

Read more news from The Finals:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.