The Finals patch notes (Update 7.1.0): Content update, bug fixes, and more

A new set of The Finals patch notes has been released soon after the debut of Season 7. The latest Update 7.1.0 has been incorporated to improve certain aspects of the game, most of which were believed to have been hindering players' gameplay experience. A ton of bug fixes and improvements have been further incorporated to enhance the gameplay quality for the title.
This article will explore all the changes brought forth by the The Finals patch notes with Update 7.1.0. To know more about them, read below.
All new changes introduced with The Finals patch notes (Update 7.1.0)
As per the official blog by Embark Studios, the following changes have been implemented with the latest The Finals patch notes:
Content and Bug Fixes
Animation
- Fixed animation issue for Ditch & Switch reload animation for the SA1216. It's now moved to be a Reload Empty animation and it's playing the correct asset
- Dev note: those of you who lost this item while it was being repaired will have it back now.
Gadgets
Breaching Drill
- Fixed the issue where the animation when placing the Breach Drill would not play correctly
Healing Emitter
- Fixed an issue where the Healing Emitter could heal through barricades
Practice Range
- Updated Trophy showcase to display the Season 6 trophies
Gameplay
- Fixed an issue that could cause weapon dispersion to break when in certain stances following a death and respawn, for example after jumping and then firing while standing still
Dev Note: When this issue came up we disabled our new weapon system until we had time to fix the issue. With that done, we’re turning it back on again. If you notice any new or different issues, please let us know, we really appreciate your help :)
Performance&Stability
- Fixed an issue where a severe performance drop could occur while emoting with a linked Gateway while using some specific weapon skins or the Anti-Gravity Cube
- Improved performance on PS4 by reducing memory usage
Social
- Fixed an issue where text chat could not be accessed during parts of the end of round
- Fixed an issue where partying up after having switched party leader could fail for parties over 3 contestants
- Fixed an issue where clubchat messages did not show properly when sent
Store
- Fix discount not showing on the Ray Gun skin
That's everything that you need to know about the latest The Finals patch notes. For more related news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.
