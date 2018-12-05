The Game Awards 2018: 5 games that are confirmed to appear

Shreyansh Katsura FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 15 // 05 Dec 2018, 16:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Obsidian

The Game Awards 2018 is just 2 days away and the hype is real. The biggest night in gaming, or should I say, The Oscars of the gaming Industry, will hold many surprise announcements. The ones you are definitely not expecting, at least that's what Geoff Keighley says, about 10 world premiers and much orchestral performance from popular bands.

But what people are most interested in knowing are the games that are gracing the event.

Here are the 5 big games which we know for sure will be at The Game Awards this year.

#1 Obsidian's new RPG

Don't miss the global premiere and announcement of the upcoming RPG by @Obsidian and @PrivateDivision at @TheGameAwards streaming live everywhere next Thursday, December 6 at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT. #WorldsWillChange pic.twitter.com/LjW8GmdwcB — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 28, 2018

Obsidian Entertainment, now a subsidiary of Microsoft, has already confirmed via their twitter account that their next big RPG game is ready to be shown and they will be announcing it at The Game Awards this year.

A countdown in their official website also confirms this news, and also gives us an insight into what this game is going to be.

From the looks of it, it feels like a Sci-fi game with a Bioshock vibe? That's what I think and many fans will be able to relate.

It has been years since Obsidian released a AAA RPG game and fans can't contain their excitement.

Advertisement

#2 New Avengers game

We are excited to welcome Joe and Anthony Russo (@Russo_Brothers) directors of Avengers, to the #TheGameAwards next week. Don't miss the stream live everywhere around the world on Thursday night. #WorldsWillChange pic.twitter.com/8Trh0rszcJ — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 29, 2018

Crystal Dynamics announced way back in January 2017 with a short teaser that they are working on an Avengers game. What that game is, nobody has any clue.

And they have been really quiet since then, with no leaks appearing, we haven't had any idea how the development of the game progress.

Geoff Keighley confirmed recently via his twitter account that the Russo Brothers, responsible for the likes of Avengers: Infinity War and the upcoming Avengers 4, will be present at The Game Awards this year.

What does this mean? The world premiere of The Avengers 4 trailer? Of course not!

They will be there to unveil The Avengers project, the one Crystal Dynamics has been hard at work on since so long.

#3 Anthem

I'm excited to welcome @CaseyDHudson back to #TheGameAwards next Thursday night to world premiere a brand new look at @anthemgame pic.twitter.com/MPlAVvwoN7 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 29, 2018

Bioware confirmed they will be at The Game Awards this year with a brand new trailer of their upcoming Sci-Fi open world shared world shooter game-Anthem.

They also released a teaser for the same, sometime later.

They also plan to reveal some new Dragon Age "stuff", which we have no idea what is it at the moment.

#4 Rage 2

Get those engines ready, party people! #RAGE2 takes flight at #TheGameAwards with a new trailer chock full of open world insanity. pic.twitter.com/sfxHbo0GEk — RAGE 2 (@RAGEgame) December 4, 2018

Recovering from the disaster called Fallout 76, Bethesda's parent company has confirmed that we will be getting a brand new trailer for their upcoming open-world post-apocalyptic shooter Rage 2.

They released a teaser to give us an insight into what to expect.

#5 Fortnite

Thursday during #TheGameAwards don't miss a @fortnitegame announcement and world premiere from Epic's @DonaldMustard, streaming live at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT everywhere. And oh yeah, keep your game close. #WorldsWillChange pic.twitter.com/hh7VQNpLD1 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 3, 2018

Everyone's favourite Battle Royale game (Just saying) Fortnite will be gracing The Game Awards this year for a brand new announcement. Probably a new map reveal?

In other news, Ninja, the famous Fortnite twitch streamer is also going to be a presenter at the event, so expect some big news.

Advertisement