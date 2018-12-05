The Game Awards 2018: 5 games that are confirmed to appear
The Game Awards 2018 is just 2 days away and the hype is real. The biggest night in gaming, or should I say, The Oscars of the gaming Industry, will hold many surprise announcements. The ones you are definitely not expecting, at least that's what Geoff Keighley says, about 10 world premiers and much orchestral performance from popular bands.
But what people are most interested in knowing are the games that are gracing the event.
Here are the 5 big games which we know for sure will be at The Game Awards this year.
#1 Obsidian's new RPG
Obsidian Entertainment, now a subsidiary of Microsoft, has already confirmed via their twitter account that their next big RPG game is ready to be shown and they will be announcing it at The Game Awards this year.
A countdown in their official website also confirms this news, and also gives us an insight into what this game is going to be.
From the looks of it, it feels like a Sci-fi game with a Bioshock vibe? That's what I think and many fans will be able to relate.
It has been years since Obsidian released a AAA RPG game and fans can't contain their excitement.
#2 New Avengers game
Crystal Dynamics announced way back in January 2017 with a short teaser that they are working on an Avengers game. What that game is, nobody has any clue.
And they have been really quiet since then, with no leaks appearing, we haven't had any idea how the development of the game progress.
Geoff Keighley confirmed recently via his twitter account that the Russo Brothers, responsible for the likes of Avengers: Infinity War and the upcoming Avengers 4, will be present at The Game Awards this year.
What does this mean? The world premiere of The Avengers 4 trailer? Of course not!
They will be there to unveil The Avengers project, the one Crystal Dynamics has been hard at work on since so long.
#3 Anthem
Bioware confirmed they will be at The Game Awards this year with a brand new trailer of their upcoming Sci-Fi open world shared world shooter game-Anthem.
They also released a teaser for the same, sometime later.
They also plan to reveal some new Dragon Age "stuff", which we have no idea what is it at the moment.
#4 Rage 2
Recovering from the disaster called Fallout 76, Bethesda's parent company has confirmed that we will be getting a brand new trailer for their upcoming open-world post-apocalyptic shooter Rage 2.
They released a teaser to give us an insight into what to expect.
#5 Fortnite
Everyone's favourite Battle Royale game (Just saying) Fortnite will be gracing The Game Awards this year for a brand new announcement. Probably a new map reveal?
In other news, Ninja, the famous Fortnite twitch streamer is also going to be a presenter at the event, so expect some big news.