With the release date looming ahead this week. The Great War: Western Front is currently available in early access for players who pre-ordered the title. For those interested, the developers have revealed the system requirements for the upcoming game and its global release time.

Developed by Petroglyph Games and published by Frontier Foundry, The Great War: Western Front is a real-time strategy that revolves around the historical events of the First World War. The game features both single-player and multiplayer options and will be available on Windows PC later this week.

Read on to find out about the system requirements and release time for The Great War: Western Front.

Everything you need to know about The Great War: Western Front

The Great War: Western Front is set to be released by developers worldwide on Thursday, March 30, 2023, on Steam. The game is already available, with early access beginning on Monday, March 27, 2023, at 5 pm BST. Based on the official press release, the major release times around the world for the same are as follows:

UK – 17:00 BST

EU – 18:00 CEST

US (East) – 12:00 EDT

US (West) – 09:00 PDT

Release time for other territories (Image via Petroglyph Games)

The official minimum and recommended system requirements for the game are as follows:

The Great War: Western Front @PlayTheGreatWar



You won't see whether it's occupied until you enter. Proceed with caution.



#TGW The enemy Command Trench is the ultimate goal of any battle.You won't see whether it's occupied until you enter. Proceed with caution. The enemy Command Trench is the ultimate goal of any battle. You won't see whether it's occupied until you enter. Proceed with caution.#TGW https://t.co/qW34QAZP8i

1080p Minimum

Performance Goals: Average 30 FPS || Low Preset Settings

CPU: INTEL i5-4590 || AMD FX-8350

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 || AMD Radeon R9 390

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Storage: 13 GB (SSD Recommended)

1080p Recommended

Performance Goals: Above 30 FPS Average || High Preset Settings

CPU: INTEL i5-8600K || AMD RYZEN 5 2600

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 || AMD Radeon RX 580

RAM: 16 GB

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Storage: 13 GB (SSD Recommended)

1080p Ultra

Performance Goals: Above 60 FPS Average || Ultra High Preset Settings

CPU: INTEL i7-8700K || AMD RYZEN 7 2700

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 || AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

RAM: 16 GB

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Storage: 13 GB (SSD Recommended)

1440p Recommended

Performance Goals: Above 60 FPS Average || Ultra High Preset Settings

CPU: INTEL i5-10600k || AMD RYZEN 7 5800X

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3070 || AMD RX 6700XT

RAM: 16 GB

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Storage: 13 GB (SSD Recommended)

The developers have also mentioned that FSR 1.0 will not be effective for the 1080p resolution mark, and better results will be achieved at 1440p or higher. Furthermore, players can also choose to purchase The Great War: Western Front - Victory Edition, which has the following content:

The Great War: Western Front Full Game Download

Digital Field Guide (Digital Download)

Original Soundtrack Featuring 31 Tracks from Frank Klepacki (Digital Download)

Five Wallpapers (Digital Download)

Earlier in February, Sportskeeda reviewed the demo that was available for the game, mentioning that the title "sets many expectations for the game" with its "overlying dynamics" that one needs to account for while playing, setting it apart from other attempts "at making an era-appropriate game."

