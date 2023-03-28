With the release date looming ahead this week. The Great War: Western Front is currently available in early access for players who pre-ordered the title. For those interested, the developers have revealed the system requirements for the upcoming game and its global release time.
Developed by Petroglyph Games and published by Frontier Foundry, The Great War: Western Front is a real-time strategy that revolves around the historical events of the First World War. The game features both single-player and multiplayer options and will be available on Windows PC later this week.
Read on to find out about the system requirements and release time for The Great War: Western Front.
Everything you need to know about The Great War: Western Front
The Great War: Western Front is set to be released by developers worldwide on Thursday, March 30, 2023, on Steam. The game is already available, with early access beginning on Monday, March 27, 2023, at 5 pm BST. Based on the official press release, the major release times around the world for the same are as follows:
- UK – 17:00 BST
- EU – 18:00 CEST
- US (East) – 12:00 EDT
- US (West) – 09:00 PDT
The official minimum and recommended system requirements for the game are as follows:
Minimum System Requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64bit
- Processor: Intel i5-4590 / AMD FX-8350
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 / AMD Radeon R9 390
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 13 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD Recommended
Recommended System Requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10/11 64bit
- Processor: Intel i5-8600K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 580
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 13 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD Recommended
The detailed system requirements for the upcoming RTS are as follows
1080p Minimum
- Performance Goals: Average 30 FPS || Low Preset Settings
- CPU: INTEL i5-4590 || AMD FX-8350
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 || AMD Radeon R9 390
- RAM: 8 GB
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Storage: 13 GB (SSD Recommended)
1080p Recommended
- Performance Goals: Above 30 FPS Average || High Preset Settings
- CPU: INTEL i5-8600K || AMD RYZEN 5 2600
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 || AMD Radeon RX 580
- RAM: 16 GB
- OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit
- Storage: 13 GB (SSD Recommended)
1080p Ultra
- Performance Goals: Above 60 FPS Average || Ultra High Preset Settings
- CPU: INTEL i7-8700K || AMD RYZEN 7 2700
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 || AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT
- RAM: 16 GB
- OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit
- Storage: 13 GB (SSD Recommended)
1440p Recommended
- Performance Goals: Above 60 FPS Average || Ultra High Preset Settings
- CPU: INTEL i5-10600k || AMD RYZEN 7 5800X
- GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3070 || AMD RX 6700XT
- RAM: 16 GB
- OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit
- Storage: 13 GB (SSD Recommended)
The developers have also mentioned that FSR 1.0 will not be effective for the 1080p resolution mark, and better results will be achieved at 1440p or higher. Furthermore, players can also choose to purchase The Great War: Western Front - Victory Edition, which has the following content:
- The Great War: Western Front Full Game Download
- Digital Field Guide (Digital Download)
- Original Soundtrack Featuring 31 Tracks from Frank Klepacki (Digital Download)
- Five Wallpapers (Digital Download)
Earlier in February, Sportskeeda reviewed the demo that was available for the game, mentioning that the title "sets many expectations for the game" with its "overlying dynamics" that one needs to account for while playing, setting it apart from other attempts "at making an era-appropriate game."