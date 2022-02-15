The Gunk gets a new photo mode on Xbox, as it gears up for a PC release this Spring

Exclusive to the Xbox console The Gunk is a story of Rani and Becks, two space explorers, discovering a fascinating resource-rich planet that is being terrorized by a malevolent material called simply 'The Gunk.'

The game revolves around Rani and Becks' romance, with the two staying in regular touch throughout the quest. The game is set to get a photo mode on Xbox.

Thunderful Games ⚡ @Thunderfulgames



Critically acclaimed adventure The Gunk is coming to Steam and other PC platforms in Spring 2022!



"You aren't going to believe this, Becks…"Critically acclaimed adventure The Gunk is coming to Steam and other PC platforms in Spring 2022!

Considering its popularity on Xbox Games Pass,Thunderful, the developer of the game, is bringing it to even more people. While no particular date has been specified, the game will be released this spring on Steam and other PC platforms.

The Gunk gets a new photo mode

Thunderful has also introduced a new photo mode for Xbox players.

"Players will be given the tools to take and edit stunning shots of The Gunk, allowing the community to share images from the game online," Thunderful said, citing photo mode as a "much-requested feature."

However, this isn't the only new feature being introduced. Thunderful has also confirmed that new language support will be added to the Xbox version of the game. Brazilian Portuguese, Japanese, simplified Chinese, and Russian will be among the additional languages supported.

On the game's future release, both, the photo mode and the extra language support, will be available to new PC customers.

In the storyline, Rani's primary mission in the game is to clear the world of poisonous gunk material. Removing all of the muck from a region heals it, allowing players to move forward and eliminate any remaining foes.

While it's not a particularly exciting mechanic to build a game around, cleaning the game's alien world can be strangely relaxing. Cleaning up the gunk and exploring the area is also lucrative, with players frequently receiving crafting materials as a result of their efforts.

The game provides crafting resources for players to make upgrades that are mostly intended to make battle simpler. Scanning things in the area unlocks new upgrades, and it is exciting to scan everything and discover more about the bizarre world Rani and Becks have found themselves in.

Edited by Mayank Shete