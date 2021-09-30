"The hottest streamer on Twitch": Pokimane is in disbelief after seeing xQc in a brand new avatar

During a recent live stream, Imane “Pokimane” Anys stumbled across a clip of Felix “xQc” Lengyel wearing drag at Sh*tcamp 2021.

Sh*tcamp is the fall installment of a collaborative series that includes a range of Twitch streamers such as xQc, Ludwig Ahgren, Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker, and a range of other creators. During a recent Sh*tcamp stream, xQc decided to wear a pink dress along with roller skates and showed off his look to his friends.

Pokimane was immediately stunned when she saw the clip, and jokingly claimed that xQc might be the “hottest” streamer on Twitch. The following article looks at the streamer’s overall reaction.

Pokimane reacts after xQc shows off his new avatar to his friends

Apart from the streamers mentioned above, Sh*tcamp also featured Chance “Sodapoppin” Morris and had been organized by TSM’s QTCinderella. Pokimane was immediately stunned when she saw xQc’s dress, and initially seemed curious about why viewers claimed that xQc was “looking stunning.”

Regardless, she was stunned into silence for a few seconds when xQc came sauntering out to the living room. She went on to joke that xQc might just be the hottest streamer on Twitch:

“After seeing this clip, you know if you were to ask me who I thought was the hottest streamer on Twitch xQc’ette. Is he a cat girl or is it just the hair? Maybe it’s the hair. It’s very cute.” - Pokimane

Once Pokimane had dealt with her initial surprise, she went on to watch further clips. One clip had a range of male creators involved in Sh*tcamp, taking part in a knee-walk. A range of creators such as Sodapoppin, xQc, Ludwig, and Nick “Nmplol” Polom all wore drag dresses and walked suggestively towards the camera, something that Pokimane thought was hilarious.

The streamer claimed that the creators should have opened their own account on an adult platform and thought that they would have done well. It turns out that Pokimane was only joking about xQc and eventually told her viewers that she did not actually think that xQc was the hottest streamer around. Regardless, Sh*tcamp proved to be a huge success. Twitch's three-day event concluded, after a closing ceremony, on September 30.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan