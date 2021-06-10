The infamous “Uber Girl” gets arrested yet again while trying to flee from cops

Arna Kimiai, the infamous woman who was caught coughing and grabbing an Uber driver in San Francisco, recently got arrested again.

Kimiai had boarded 32-year old driver Subhakar Khadka’s Uber on March 7 along with two other women. In a video that went viral on social media, Arna Kimiai could be seen coughing, grabbing the driver’s cellphone, and ripping off his face mask.

Kimiai was released on bail and pleaded “not guilty” to charges of assault, attempted first-degree robbery, misdemeanor charges of battery on a transit employee and violating a local health ordinance. Now, almost two months after being released on bail, “Uber girl” Arna Kimiai has again been arrested after trying to flee from the cops.

On 7th March 2021, Subhakar Khadka had picked up three women at around 12:45 pm from the Portola district in San Francisco. However, upon noticing that Kimiai was not wearing a face-mask, he stopped the car, which led to an altercation between the women and the driver. Arna Kimiai could be seen coughing, grabbing his phone, and ripping off the Uber driver’s face mask in a video that was captured by him.

Anti-maskers in California physically assault and cough on an Uber driver pic.twitter.com/k5fyhyvid2 — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) March 9, 2021

Around a week after the incident, Kimiai apologized on social media and surrendered to the police. Another woman named Malaysia King was arrested in Las Vegas on a California warrant. King was charged with assault with a caustic chemical, conspiracy, assault and battery and a health and safety code violation. Finally, the third woman was not arrested/charged but Uber permanently banned all three of them.

After the incident, Arna Kimiai was also accused of posting “tone-deaf” clips on Instagram. She was found claiming that “she had a connected boyfriend in jail,” and posted a clip in which she was driving at over 100 miles an hour on a highway. Regardless, it now seems as if the “Uber girl” is in trouble again.

Arna Kimiai and her friends bout to go to jail. Now everyone will see how disgusting these people are, under all the fake shit they try to seem like in SNS. Acting like the videos she posted make her look good. Makes you look more like trash #keepinupwforeign https://t.co/t11Gl5YATO pic.twitter.com/fgp5j3l6Rx — fruitess🫐 (@lupeitis) March 9, 2021

Kimiai was recently arrested for disorderly conduct in San Francisco. In another video that has gone viral, the woman can be seen attempting to run away from the cops while passers-by jeer and insult her. Kimiai herself can be seen abusing the police and the people on the street and appeared to be intoxicated.

🚨Arrested again... That girl Arna Kimiai who went viral for coughing on an UBER driver back in March was arrested again in Los Angeles for disorderly conduct.



In the video, she is seen running to attack a group of young men right before police detained her.



Repost 👉 Jackfroot pic.twitter.com/ZWqTNc46OQ — Asian Dawn (@AsianDawn4) June 3, 2021

She was eventually taken away and is expected to be charged in the coming days. This is the second time that the “Uber girl” has found herself in trouble, although she might escape punishment this time around considering the reduced extent of charges.

