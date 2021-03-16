"My Uber driver will not stop hitting on me": Pokimane receives support after uncomfortable Uber experience

Imane "Pokimane" Anys recently took to Twitter to share live updates of an uncomfortable Uber ride where the driver was hitting on her.

The Twitch streamer shared updates with fans during this ordeal from her alternate Twitter account:

bro my uber driver will not stop hitting on me and asking for my number and he refuses to take no for an answer 😖



we’re also zooming through the highway and 20 mins from my destination and i’m just sooo UNCOMFORTABLE 😭 — imane (@imane) March 16, 2021

Revealing that her Uber driver kept trying to flirt with her, Pokimane also claimed that he ended up asking for her number and refused to take no for an answer.

Apart from that, there also seemed to be a safety risk, because he was "zooming through the highway."

i should’ve known this was gonna be a wack trip as soon as he said i could take my mask off and i declined lmao — imane (@imane) March 16, 2021

The 24-year old also revealed no one had ever asked for her number before and that he kept pressurizing her to do so.

That's not all. The driver reportedly told Pokimane she could take off her mask as soon as she got into the cab.

In light of this bizarre, uncomfortable experience, several fans responded with a barrage of comments, ranging from support to hilarious quips.

"Call the cops": Twitter reacts as Pokimane shares uncomfortable Uber driver experience

Pokimane is one of the most popular streamers in the world today who has amassed a stellar following of fans over her career.

She is also no stranger to harassment and criticism, having often been exposed to the internet's dark side, which rears its ugly head from time to time.

From being bombarded with bizarre requests to dealing with disturbing unban requests, Pokimane often finds herself at the receiving end of unwanted advances from simp fans worldwide.

The above incident unfortunately took place for real recently, and the Moroccan-born Twitch streamer's creepy Uber driver story invited quite a few reactions and suggestions, which were a mixture of humor and concern:

FaceTime someone it’ll help I promise — Kara Gill (@Kgilley49) March 16, 2021

THIS IS WHY I HATE MEN — sai (@sai_marvelous) March 16, 2021

CALL THE COPS — 🚀 Young Chuy 🚀 (@EusebioOzuna23) March 16, 2021

ZERO STARS — Krone (@KroneTM) March 16, 2021

jump out like they do in the action movies — Hvzyy 🐢💨 (@Hvzyy) March 16, 2021

Oh shit hit that 1 star review, and tuck and roll out of that shit — Arish Pardiwalla (@Rishness) March 16, 2021

call someone rn and just talk on the phone with them and ignore him — elle :) (@elleispoggers1) March 16, 2021

Report his ass when you get out. Hopefully Uber will kick him off the platform. — Mark Pygas (@MarkPygas) March 16, 2021

SEND ME YOUR DRIVER INFO HELL NO — syd (@squidsonstrike) March 16, 2021

Tell him you have a bigger Weiner than him... Make him uncomfortable 👍 — Taylor (@Taylorwomack15) March 16, 2021

stay safe :/ — America Morfin (@MorfinAmerica) March 16, 2021

share your location with a couple friends just to make sure they can track where you are just in case anything happens <3 — cole the austan (@mytcole) March 16, 2021

HE'S ON THE NAUGHTY LIST. pic.twitter.com/RvvRCSHS96 — Santa Decides (@SantaDecides) March 16, 2021

Holy shit you got the driver from hell — Peter Park (@peterparkTV) March 16, 2021

Amid rising concern, Pokimane recently took to Twitter to update fans that she is fine:

i’m a-okay friends ❤️❤️ thx for asking, sorry if i worried anyone 😅 — imane (@imane) March 16, 2021

Thankfully, the situation did not escalate, as Pokimane managed to reach her destination safe and sound.

Unfortunately, her recent ordeal is just one of many that popular online personalities are often subject to in today's digital age.