"My Uber driver will not stop hitting on me": Pokimane receives support after uncomfortable Uber experience

Imane "Pokimane" Anys recently took to Twitter to share live updates of an uncomfortable Uber ride where the driver was hitting on her.
The Twitch streamer shared updates with fans during this ordeal from her alternate Twitter account:
Revealing that her Uber driver kept trying to flirt with her, Pokimane also claimed that he ended up asking for her number and refused to take no for an answer.
Apart from that, there also seemed to be a safety risk, because he was "zooming through the highway."
The 24-year old also revealed no one had ever asked for her number before and that he kept pressurizing her to do so.
That's not all. The driver reportedly told Pokimane she could take off her mask as soon as she got into the cab.
In light of this bizarre, uncomfortable experience, several fans responded with a barrage of comments, ranging from support to hilarious quips.
"Call the cops": Twitter reacts as Pokimane shares uncomfortable Uber driver experience
Pokimane is one of the most popular streamers in the world today who has amassed a stellar following of fans over her career.
She is also no stranger to harassment and criticism, having often been exposed to the internet's dark side, which rears its ugly head from time to time.
From being bombarded with bizarre requests to dealing with disturbing unban requests, Pokimane often finds herself at the receiving end of unwanted advances from simp fans worldwide.
The above incident unfortunately took place for real recently, and the Moroccan-born Twitch streamer's creepy Uber driver story invited quite a few reactions and suggestions, which were a mixture of humor and concern:
Amid rising concern, Pokimane recently took to Twitter to update fans that she is fine:
Thankfully, the situation did not escalate, as Pokimane managed to reach her destination safe and sound.
Unfortunately, her recent ordeal is just one of many that popular online personalities are often subject to in today's digital age.