Pokimane reveals the most bizarre Twitch unban requests, and its concerning

In a recent video that the streamer posted on YouTuber, Imane "Pokimane" Anys decided to shed light on the plethora of “unban” requests that she gets from fans.

Twitch as a platform is infamous for the kind of audience that it has. Quite a few viewers tend to be disrespectful, with some of Pokimane’s viewers infamous for the disrespectful texts that they send to her.

Pokimane recently started posting monthly videos talking about the variety of unban requests that she gets from her viewers. In the March edition of the video, she spoke about a range of downright weird requests that her users had sent her in recent weeks.

Pokimane reveals the bizarre Twitch unban requests that she gets from her viewers

While some of Pokimane’s banned viewers tend to text her memes and jokes, most of them are disrespectful. Pokimane talked about a range of fans who asked her to do different kinds of disrespectful things for them. These requests are generally inappropriate in nature, and Twitch would end up banning the streamer if she obliged in any case.

Advertisement

The streamer spoke at length and made fun of the weirder unban requests that she got. She talked about the importance of denying some of the requests, and had a simple message for the fans who tend to cross the line. Pokimane said that she is not totally against the idea of people making another account and just “pretending to be nice guys.”

Image via Pokimane, YouTube

However, she also said that most of these viewers tend to be repeat offenders who simply do not get the message despite getting banned.

Image via Pokimane, Youtube

Advertisement

Pokimane also talked about the entire “simp” culture, and said that quite a few simp fans tend to send these unban requests.

Image via Pokimane, Youtube

She went on to show a variety of unban requests and talked about the plethora of comments about her looks, something she has grown used to. Most unban requests come along with certain inappropriate demands, or impolite compliments.

In the video, she made quite a few hilarious jokes about some of her fans, and went on to give them advice for the future. In a nutshell, the streamer wants her viewers to gain some “humility.”