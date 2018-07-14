The International 2018 Dota 2 Championships: Everything you need to know.

Agnibesh Bandyopadhyay
14 Jul 2018, 09:53 IST

What is The International?

Every year in August, the best Dota 2 teams from around the world gather in one single place to fight for one grand prize - The Aegis of the Immortal. The Aegis is the most prestigious prize in all of E-Sports and in The International's rich 7-year history, The International has been the host to some of the most iconic moments in Dota.

When Valve stepped in and took over Dota, they announced an annual Dota tournament which was simply called, The International. The first version had been held in 2011 and boasted the largest prize pool in E-Sports history at the time - 1.6 million dollars. The same prize pool returned for the next edition and then gradually increased thanks to Valve's introduction of the Dota 2 Battle Pass through which the community was able to contribute to the prize pool. Every year, The International continues to break its own record for the highest prize pool in E-Sports history. To put things in perspective, The International 3 through 7 are in the top 10 prize pools in E-Sports history.