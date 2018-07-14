Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

The International 2018 Dota 2 Championships: Everything you need to know.

Agnibesh Bandyopadhyay
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
10   //    14 Jul 2018, 09:53 IST

What is The International?

<p>

Every year in August, the best Dota 2 teams from around the world gather in one single place to fight for one grand prize - The Aegis of the Immortal. The Aegis is the most prestigious prize in all of E-Sports and in The International's rich 7-year history, The International has been the host to some of the most iconic moments in Dota.

When Valve stepped in and took over Dota, they announced an annual Dota tournament which was simply called, The International. The first version had been held in 2011 and boasted the largest prize pool in E-Sports history at the time - 1.6 million dollars. The same prize pool returned for the next edition and then gradually increased thanks to Valve's introduction of the Dota 2 Battle Pass through which the community was able to contribute to the prize pool. Every year, The International continues to break its own record for the highest prize pool in E-Sports history. To put things in perspective, The International 3 through 7 are in the top 10 prize pools in E-Sports history.


Page 1 of 5 Next
The International 2018 Team Liquid LGD Gaming
Into DotA 2 - The International 2018 and DotA pro circuit
RELATED STORY
ILG Season 2: Gamers vie for superiority in DotA 2,...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most picked Dota 2 heroes of all time
RELATED STORY
ILG Season 2: Round-up, DotA 2 and CS:GO most popular...
RELATED STORY
ILG Season 2: May Round-up, participation increases...
RELATED STORY
ILG Season 2: April Round-up, the cities covered and...
RELATED STORY
ILG Season 2: Round-up, the good run continues in the 3rd...
RELATED STORY
5 highest earning gamers in the world
RELATED STORY
ILG Season 2: Round-up, FIFA 18 undisputed favourite...
RELATED STORY
ILG Season 2: Round-up, First two months of Ultimate LAN...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us