The Last Of Us Part 2 might release in 2019 after all according to an 'Industry Insider'; official update coming before E3 2019

Shreyansh Katsura

The Last Of Us Part 2 is undoubtedly the most anticipated video game of all time and fans are really anxious regarding the game's status and whether it will be releasing in 2019 or not.

Fortunately, we have got multiple new information about the game, some of them from Naughty Dog themselves as the game's Creative Director- Neil Drukmann recently Tweeted about the game's mo-cap being finished which is a big milestone regarding the game's development.

However, none of them indicates that the game will be releasing in 2019, except the fact that Uncharted 4: A Thief's End released 6 months later after the team finished the motion capture work on that game.

This defintely suggests that The Last Of Us Part 2 may hit the shelves by September or October of this year.

More concrete information, however, comes from this Industry Insider called "Aokiji' from Reset Era, who is known to leak accurate tidbits in the past, one of them being Sony's State of Play event whose existence he leaked way before it was officially announced.

Anyways, according to him, The Last Of Us Part 2 is going to release in 2019 and we will be getting an update on the game, possibly a new trailer and a release date before this year's E3.

Keep in mind that Sony won't be attending E3 this year and since that event takes place from June 7. We might be hearing or seeing more about The Last Of Us Part 2 in less than a month.

This also means that Sony might be planning another State of Play event and we may hear about Sony's other PS4 exclusive titles such as Death Stranding and Ghost of Tsushima.

All of this information should obivously be taken with a grain of salt as there's still no confirmation nor even a tease from Naughty Dog's side that the game is anywhere near development. If anything, we should be getting Ghost of Tsushima first as that game has been in development since 2014.

What are your thoughts regarding this? Will The Last of Us Part 2 be releasing this year? Tell me in the comments down below, and for more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.