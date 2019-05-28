×
The Last of Us Part 2: New trailer and release date info coming this week according to multiple Spanish websites

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
Rumors
28 May 2019, 00:09 IST

The Last of Us Part 2
The Last of Us Part 2

Joining the rumour train today is none other than Naughty Dog's highly anticipated sequel to 2013's action adventure game: The Last Of Us. This brand new information comes from two different Spanish websites, both of them confirming the same thing that there's a The Last Of Us Part 2 inbound this week along with a confirmed release date announcement of fall 2019.

Spanish Website Gamereactor.es states that we are getting a new The Last of Us Part 2 trailer and a release date announcement this week. Supporting there statement they went on to confirm that this information has been provided to them by a close source to Sony.

This is not the first time that fake information about The Last of Us Part 2 has been posted online. Earlier in March of this year, a Peruvian retailer known as LawGamers posted a promotional picture of the game which listed the game's release date of October 2019.

The current information from the Spanish websites Gamereactor.es and legiondejugadores seems more legit however because of the timing of the leak. A Death Stranding trailer is also confirmed for this week. This makes the fans even more excited for a The Last Of Us Part 2 trailer because the latter seems to be in the final stages of development which Naughty Dog confirmed earlier this month.

With a Death Stranding trailer coming in just two days, and a possible The Last Of Us Part 2 release date announcement, Sony might be planning another State of Play event right before E3 2019 rolls out and focus all the attention to themselves.

What are your thoughts regarding this? Will we get a The Last of Us Part 2 trailer this week? Tell us in the comments down below.

Also for more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.

PlayStation 4 (PS4) PlayStation
