The Last of Us Part 1 guide: All Tommy’s Dam collectible locations

Tommy’s Dam is one of the shortest chapters in The Last of Us Part 1 Remake . There aren’t many collectibles available, and the few that players can collect are hard to find. In addition to four optional conversations, the chapter offers 13 collectibles, including a couple of pendants, two artifacts, two comic books, one training manual, a workbench, and a shiv door.

These are usually enshrouded in dark corners that players can easily miss. This article will provide a rundown of all the collectibles, conversations, and supplements players can find in Tommy’s Dam, Chapter 7 of The Last of Us Part 1 remake.

The Last of Us Part 1: A guide to all 13 Tommy’s Dam chapter collectibles

1) Foreign Element comic book

The Foreign Element comic book is one of the hardest collectibles to spot in The Last of Us Part 1 Remake (Image via Trophygamers/YouTube)

Head down the hillside until the path opens up to the right. Crouch under a branch and head up to the hill on the right up to the overturned car. The comic book will be inside it.

2) Shiv Door 1 and supplements

Location of the Shiv door and some supplements (Image via Trophygamers/YouTube)

Continue to move forward up towards the dam. Talk to Ellie across the other side. Open the door near Ellie that leads to the staircase to find some supplements.

3) Optional conversation 1

Location of the grave at The Last of Us Part 1 Tommy's Dam chapter (Image via Trophygamers/YouTube)

Cross the dam, head down to the left, jump across the branch, and move ahead until you find the grave. Interact with the grave to unlock the first optional conversation.

4) Second supplements location

The more supplements one collects in The Last of Us Part 1 Remake, the better the chances of survival (Image via Trophygamers/YouTube)

Head up to the gate of the main dam. Interact with the door and look behind the digger to find a supplement on the ground.

5) Power plant Map location

The map of the powerplant can be found stuck on the wall (Image via Trophygamers/YouTube)

Opposite the plant, there is a small building. Inside, on the wall, a map of the power plant can be found.

6) Second optional conversation

Pet the horse to complete the second optional conversation (Image via Trophygamers/YouTube)

Upon entering the main facility, Ellie will talk to some horses. Talk to Ellie and pet the horse to complete this optional conversation.

7) Third supplements location

Get some additional supplements from the office room located up the stairs (Image via Trophygamers/YouTube)

After splitting up with Ellie, go with Tommy upstairs into the office room. In the office room, some supplements will be found on a chair to the left.

8) Third optional conversation

The third conversation is an unmissable part of the mission (Image via Trophygamers/YouTube)

Come back and talk to Tommy standing near the locker and the bed to unlock this conversation.

9) Fourth optional conversation

Talk to the lady with a rifle in her hands to unlock this conversation (Image via Trophygamers/YouTube)

Head outside to the top of the dam and stay on a higher level. Approach the woman walking back and forth, overlooking the dam. Talk to the woman to get the collectible.

10) Fourth supplements location

Supplements are essential collectibles to survive at The Last of Us Part 1 Remake (Image via Trophygamers/YouTube)

Go to the main power facility to find a bottle of supplements on the table with two people talking nearby.

11) Training manual’s location

The training manual can be found in the empty room located to the left of the fourth supplement (Image via Trophygamers/YouTube)

From where the bottle of the supplement was collected, turn left to find the training manual in the overturned locker located in the nearby room.

12) Workbench location

Both the workbench and the training manual are located in the same room (Image via Trophygamers/YouTube)

The workbench is located right next to the training manual.

13) Oliverio’s Firefly pendant

Find all the pendants in The Last of Us Part 1 Remake to unlock the cool Look for the Light trophy (Image via Trophygamers/YouTube)

Move outside the room where the workbench was found. Enter the room beneath two flights of stairs. Look between the two machines located in the room to find Oliverio’s Firefly pendant.

14) Plant Schematics location

The map of the dam's facility at The Last of Us Part 1 Remake can only be obtained once the fight scene is initiated in Tommy's Dam chapter (Image via Trophygamers/YouTube)

Once the fight commences throughout the dam’s facility, head to the room where the training manual was located. On the table where the two workers were previously talking, the plant’s map will be found.

15) The last of the supplements

Make sure to collect all possible supplements at The Last of Us Part 1 Remake (Image via Trophygamers/YouTube)

Later on in the chapter, players will find themselves in a ranch house with Ellie. Enter the front door and turn to the left to find another door. Open the other to enter the bathroom. The supplement bottle will be located in the sink.

16) Pino’s Firefly pendant

The second pendant in Tommy's Dam chapter can be found in the room located on the far right corner of the ranch (Image via Trophygamers/YouTube)

Stay on the ground floor. Go to the room located in the far-right corner of the house. Pino's Firefly pendant will be found next to the two doors.

17) Zero Point comic book

The Zero Point comic book is the last collectible available in the chapter (Image via Trophygamers/YouTube)

Head upstairs into the bedroom. The Zero Point comic book will be on the left by the window.

Why collect all the supplements from The Last of Us Part 1 Remake's Tommy's Dam chapter

Collecting all the supplements in The Last of Us Part 1 Remake’s Tommy’s Dam chapter will help players upgrade Joel. They can upgrade Joel's stats as well as unlock and upgrade his skills. Be sure to collect them all before moving over to the final chapter of the game, as the four sets of supplements available in Tommy's Dam chapter can prove vital during the later chapter of the game.

