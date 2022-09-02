The Last of Us Part 1 guide: All Tommy’s Dam collectible locations

Tommy’s Dam is one of the shortest chapters in The Last of Us Part 1 Remake . There aren’t many collectibles available, and the few that players can collect are hard to find. In addition to four optional conversations, the chapter offers 13 collectibles, including a couple of pendants, two artifacts, two comic books, one training manual, a workbench, and a shiv door.
These are usually enshrouded in dark corners that players can easily miss. This article will provide a rundown of all the collectibles, conversations, and supplements players can find in Tommy’s Dam, Chapter 7 of The Last of Us Part 1 remake.
The Last of Us Part 1: A guide to all 13 Tommy’s Dam chapter collectibles
1) Foreign Element comic book
Head down the hillside until the path opens up to the right. Crouch under a branch and head up to the hill on the right up to the overturned car. The comic book will be inside it.
2) Shiv Door 1 and supplements
Continue to move forward up towards the dam. Talk to Ellie across the other side. Open the door near Ellie that leads to the staircase to find some supplements.
3) Optional conversation 1
Cross the dam, head down to the left, jump across the branch, and move ahead until you find the grave. Interact with the grave to unlock the first optional conversation.
4) Second supplements location
Head up to the gate of the main dam. Interact with the door and look behind the digger to find a supplement on the ground.
5) Power plant Map location
Opposite the plant, there is a small building. Inside, on the wall, a map of the power plant can be found.
6) Second optional conversation
Upon entering the main facility, Ellie will talk to some horses. Talk to Ellie and pet the horse to complete this optional conversation.
7) Third supplements location
After splitting up with Ellie, go with Tommy upstairs into the office room. In the office room, some supplements will be found on a chair to the left.
8) Third optional conversation
Come back and talk to Tommy standing near the locker and the bed to unlock this conversation.
9) Fourth optional conversation
Head outside to the top of the dam and stay on a higher level. Approach the woman walking back and forth, overlooking the dam. Talk to the woman to get the collectible.
10) Fourth supplements location
Go to the main power facility to find a bottle of supplements on the table with two people talking nearby.
11) Training manual’s location
From where the bottle of the supplement was collected, turn left to find the training manual in the overturned locker located in the nearby room.
12) Workbench location
The workbench is located right next to the training manual.
13) Oliverio’s Firefly pendant
Move outside the room where the workbench was found. Enter the room beneath two flights of stairs. Look between the two machines located in the room to find Oliverio’s Firefly pendant.
14) Plant Schematics location
Once the fight commences throughout the dam’s facility, head to the room where the training manual was located. On the table where the two workers were previously talking, the plant’s map will be found.
15) The last of the supplements
Later on in the chapter, players will find themselves in a ranch house with Ellie. Enter the front door and turn to the left to find another door. Open the other to enter the bathroom. The supplement bottle will be located in the sink.
16) Pino’s Firefly pendant
Stay on the ground floor. Go to the room located in the far-right corner of the house. Pino's Firefly pendant will be found next to the two doors.
17) Zero Point comic book
Head upstairs into the bedroom. The Zero Point comic book will be on the left by the window.
Why collect all the supplements from The Last of Us Part 1 Remake's Tommy's Dam chapter
Collecting all the supplements in The Last of Us Part 1 Remake’s Tommy’s Dam chapter will help players upgrade Joel. They can upgrade Joel's stats as well as unlock and upgrade his skills. Be sure to collect them all before moving over to the final chapter of the game, as the four sets of supplements available in Tommy's Dam chapter can prove vital during the later chapter of the game.