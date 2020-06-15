The Last of Us Part II: How old is Ellie in the game?

The Last of Us Part II has received extremely favourable reviews from critics.

The game is set five years after the events of The Last of Us.

Ellie in The Last of Us (L) v Ellie in The Last of Us Part II (R)

The Last of Us Part II has received overwhelmingly positive reviews in the last few days and boasts of a staggeringly high rating of 96 on Metacritic.

The expectations from the second part of Naughty Dog's critically acclaimed 'The Last of Us' was extremely high. The game, according to the critics, greatly justifies its existence as a sequel- something that many fans felt was not required.

The first game is often considered a masterpiece but if the critics are to be believed, The Last of Us Part II is also another gem by Naughty Dog. The game will be available to play on June 19.

Players will be eagerly waiting to dive back into the horrific world of The Last of Us but this time, as the character Ellie.

How Old is Ellie in The Last of Us Part II?

Ellie in The Last of Us Part II

Neil Druckmann revealed at PSX 2017 that players will now play as Ellie instead of Joel. This will not come as a surprise for fans of the game as Druckmann had explained that the first game was essentially an origin story for Ellie when he featured in the excellent 'Grounded: The Making of Last of Us' documentary.

Ellie was 14 years old in the first game, which means she will be 19 years old in The Last of Us Part II. The game trailer focuses on the character going down a path of revenge after a deeply traumatic event.

The first game was a dark and violent affair but with shades of hope and joy sprinkled in. However, the second game looks exponentially darker and far more violent.

Critics have mentioned that killing enemies in The Last of Us Part II feels more emotional and has a certain weight attached to it. Players cannot wait to get their hands on the game, and it is sure to be just as emotionally taxing, if not more so, than the first game.