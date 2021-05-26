The Last of Us Remake: Everything we know so far

The Last of Us is one of the best games of the last decade.

The game came out in 2013, under the development of Naughty Dog for the PlayStation 3 platform. Later in 2014, the game was remastered for release on the PlayStation 4. Since then, the Last of Us series has won a number of awards.

In a recent news report by Bloomberg, Sony is reportedly working on a remake of The Last of Us for the next-gen PlayStation 5 console. But the development of the project fueled some internal problems, which ended badly.

As the E3 2021 gets closer by the day, fans of the franchise are anticipating a feature in the world’s biggest gaming expo.

Everything to know about The Last of Us Remake

According to a report by Bloomberg, The Last of Us Remake went under development in early 2019. The task of supervising this project and its smooth transition was given to a small 30 person support studio at Sony called Visual Arts Service Group.

It is thought that Sony intended to release this remake along with The Last of Us part 2 for the PlayStation 5 platform. However, unable to produce a desirable outcome, Sony's plan did not come to fruition.

As a result, after the release of TLOU 2 in 2020, some of the veteran figures from the Naughty Dog development team joined hands with the Visual Arts Service Group in order to fast-track the project. But in the end, Sony ended up giving Naughty Dog the main reign of the project, once again making Visual Arts Service Group a support studio for Naughty Dog. The action prompted the head of the Visual Arts Service Group to leave Sony itself.

Expected release date of The Last of Us Remake

The remake has been under development for two long years without any knowledge being given to the masses. Sony went even as far as keeping this remake a secret, not even letting fans of this juggernaut of a game know that the game is getting a remake.

The Last of Us, itself being a modern game and getting a remaster for the previous generation of PlayStation consoles, is expected that the remake should not take too long. Going by the trends followed by Sony, the expected release of the remake may be alongside the debut of the upcoming The Last of Us HBO TV series.

What changes to be expected from the remake?

Even though it is expected that the remake will stay true to the original The Last of Us storyline, there could be some noticeable changes. According to the Bloomberg report, it was mentioned that the Visual Arts Service Group intended to hire new personnel to “redesign game mechanics” for the upcoming The Last of Us remake. Although it is not known to what extent these changes will be made, fans can always expect a feature at E3 2021 this June.