The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower location and how to solve it

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom features some fun environmental puzzles that can be solved in a plethora of ways. From the Shrines that are making a return from the previous title, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, to the Skyview Towers, the open world of Hyrule is chock-full of intriguing and creative environmental puzzles.

The Skyview Towers are the highlight of the game when it comes to the sheer possibility of solutions that you can come up with to access and activate them. The creative puzzle-solving is further enhanced by Link's newfound "Ultrahand" abilities that allow you to create some really useful structures and tools to solve the mysteries.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to locate and activate the Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Towers in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom can be found near Rito Village

The Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is located north of the Rito Village, slightly to the east of the Hebra Mountains.

The exact coordinates of the Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower are (-2318, 3066, 0443). When you reach the tower, you will encounter a broken bridge that you'll need to cross in order to get to the tower's base.

Thankfully, Link's Ultrahand ability comes in handy here. You can use it to grab a nearby log or wooden plank, fuse it with other pieces of wooden structures, and make a makeshift bridge. The makeshift bridge will only support the base of the broken bridge, leaving the top part facing downwards.

To make sure that you can climb the structure and reach the base of the Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower, you'll need to add support underneath the bridge. You can stack multiple wooden logs underneath the bridge. Alternatively, you can find a few big boulders around the plateau and place them right underneath the makeshift bridge to add rigidity to the structure.

Once you scale the broken bridge, you can easily just climb to the top of the Pikida Skyview Tower and activate it. Alternatively, you can just find the falling rubble near the tower, climb it, and use Link's Recall ability to make it go back up. As the rubble reaches the apex of the Skyview Tower, you need to jump and glide toward the top of the tower to activate it.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is available to play exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

Poll : 0 votes