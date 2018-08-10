The Most Iconic Scandals, Bugs & Broken Updates in the History of DOTA2

Rounak Roy FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 22 // 10 Aug 2018, 18:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The history of DOTA2 is full of events that will leave you awestruck. Be it historic plays like EG’s comeback, Navi’s “The Play”, Liquid’s dream run or embarrassing, scandalous and shameful moments of the professional scene, the history of DOTA2 has seen it all. Let’s take a look back at some of the Broken Updates, Infamous blunders and shameful events of match-fixing.

Match-Fixing and Intentional Throws are a shameful part of any competitive game. Here is two of the most infamous example of match-fixing in the history of DOTA2.

#322

322 MEME

On June 16th, 2013 StarLadder handed Solo a lifetime ban for intentionally throwing and betting fraud against zRage. Just 14th, 2013, Even though ROX.KIS was favorite they lost the game against zRage in a suspicious way. Questionable engagements, buyback and the whole play throughout the game were suspicious. The match was later investigated by StarLadder officials and as a result, a shocking news came out that Alexei “Solo” Berezin intentionally thrown the match against zRage after placing a bet against his own team. The investigators traced his IP Adress back from the bating website. Solo publicly apologized for his actions and admitted the fact that he placed a hundred dollar bet against his own team. On June 21st ROX removes Solo from their roster. Even though StarLadder handed him a lifetime ban for the act but ended up reducing the ban to one year following his apology. Solo’s winning from the bet would have totaled $322 dollars. And the community instantly made the number 322 a popular meme. Even now if someone is playing so bad that it's almost suspicious, it’s called 322.

1 / 6 NEXT