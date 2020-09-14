Very recently, the player ratings for the top 100 players in FIFA 21 were revealed by EA Sports. Apart from the top ten, there were quite a few surprises that emerged. This includes a decrease in ratings for players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thiago Alcantara. There were also others, such as Romelu Lukaku, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Aymeric Laporte, who were not impressed with certain aspects of their FIFA 21 cards.

EA Sports also recently revealed the list of the nine most improved players in FIFA 21. As you can see in the picture below, the list includes some expected players, such as Erling Braut Haaland and Alphonso Davies. At the same time, Manchester United prodigy Mason Greenwood has also found a place.

Certain other youngsters have also come into their own over the past season and been rewarded for their troubles.

FIFA 21's highest stat-jumpers (Image Credits: EA Sports)

The most-improved players in FIFA 21

For FIFA 21, the one player who has registered the highest increase in stats is Albanian defender Marash Kumbulla. The 20-year-old had a breakthrough season in the Serie A with Hellas Verona and saw a 15-point increase in stats.

Albanian defender Marash Kumbull's new FIFA 21 stats (Image Credits: EA Sports)

Juventus midfielder Dejan Kulusevski, as well as Sebastian Cordova Reyes, the 23-year-old Mexican international who plays for Liga MX club America, have both received upgrades of +13 that have seen their ratings jump to 77 and 75, respectively.

Following them are two players who have received an upgrade of +12 and are both aged 21. They are Bayer Leverkusen center-back Edmond Tapsoba and Christoph Baumgartner, the Austrian midfielder who plays for 1899 Hoffenheim in Germany.

The superstar in waiting, Erling Haaland (Image Credits: SPORTbible)

Moving on, we have some recognizable names that have managed healthy upgrades in FIFA 21. Top of this list, with an overall rating of 84, is Norwegian striker Haaland, who has received an upgrade of 11 points.

The Borussia Dortmund forward had a phenomenal 2019/20 season after a prolonged transfer saga, which saw him linked with the likes of Real Madrid and United. He eventually settled for Dortmund and has thrived since.

Two players have received an upgrade of +10, including the new United wonderkid Greenwood, who now has an overall rating of 77. Arsenal academy star Bukayo Saka has been upgraded to 75, which is also a +10 increase.

The two have had breakthrough seasons under managers Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Mikel Arteta, respectively, and look set to continue their progress in the new season.

Saka (L) and Greenwood (Image Credits: BBC)

Finally, with a +9 increase and a new overall rating of 81, we have Canadian left-back Alphonso Davies, who also has a searing pace rating of 96. The Bayern Munich starlet became the first-ever from his country to win the UEFA Champion's League last month, and has been tearing it down the left in all competitions.