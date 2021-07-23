The Nemestice 2021 Collector’s Cache arrives in Dota 2 with ultra-rare Morphling set

The Nemestice 2021 Collector’s Cache arrived in Dota 2 with sets for 16 heroes.

As is the tradition with collector’s caches in Dota 2, this one is also available for a limited time, and the sets were made by community artists. The process involves initial voting by players in the Steam Workshop and then approval from Valve.

The Dota 2 heroes receiving sets from the Nemestice 2021 Collector’s Cache are

Dark Willow Doom Enigma Enchantress Gyrocopter Lycan Nature’s Prophet Oracle Shadow Shaman Skywrath Mage Tiny Vengeful Spirit Winter Wyvern Sven Witch Doctor Morphling

While the first thirteen sets are of the normal rarity, the Sven set is “rare,” the Witch Doctor set is “very rare,” and finally, the Morphling one is “ultra rare.” The images of all the sets can be found here.

The Nemestice 2021 Collector’s Cache arrives in Dota 2

The Nemestice 2021 Collector’s Caches are available for purchase until the end of the Nemestice Battle Pass, which is 25 days from the date of this writing.

Each of the collector caches costs $2.49 (₹185). The rare, very rare, and ultra-rare sets have escalating odds associated with them, which means the chance of obtaining them increases with the more caches players open.

Nemestice Battle Pass owners can earn up to 32 levels by opening these treasures. While opening one treasure grants 2,000 battle points (2 levels), opening 6 and 13 grant 6,000 (6 levels) and 24,000 battle points (24 levels), respectively.

Players can recycle unbundled sets from the Nemestice 2021 Collector’s Cache for two Battle Pass levels each. While the ultra-rare Morphling set is instantly marketable, the others are untradeable and unmarketable.

The rare Sven set, Indomitable Legacy, features a unique berserker vibe, with the helmet part glowing red when Sven uses his ult. The Dota 2 community is naturally excited to get a hand on such a cosmetic for the hero.

On the other hand, the ultra-rare set of Morphling, Darktrench Stalker, has been a point of contention in the Dota 2 community. The primary debate revolves around whether it deserves the “ultra-rare” rarity given its actual aesthetics.

In any case, it is one of the few good-looking sets for Morphling in the game, as the visual quality of this character’s base hero model has been a running meme in the Dota 2 community.

