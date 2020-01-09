The new Diamond Royale event featuring Nian Beast is now live

Kuldeep FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 09, 2020

Jan 09, 2020 IST SHARE

New Diamond Royale is called Nerves of Steel

The latest Diamond Royale called "Nerves of Steel" is now available on the live servers in Free Fire. The event features a special costume "Nian Beast," that will be available on the Diamond Royale for a limited time. Apart from Nian Beast, Garena is also bringing a new "Duo Lunar" bundle to the game.

The ferocious Nian Beast costume looks stunning at first glance. According to Chinese mythology, Nian is a monster that is related to the new year. Since 2020 is here, Garena has launched a new Diamond Royale featuring Nian Beast.

The new year brings about an awakening in the spirit of the Nian beast. The monster that arises only once a year will soon make its presence heard. This time, not even the blast of the largest fire can chase the beast away.

Diamond Royale is an in-game lucky draw system where players can test their luck using Diamonds (in-game currency). Players stand a chance to win exclusive rewards that vary from common to legendary. The initial lucky draw starts with nine Diamonds and the price gradually increases with each lucky draw. If a player gets the same reward twice, it will be converted into scraps, which can be further used to redeem attractive prizes. Players who spin the lucky draw multiple times will get bonus rewards besides their standard rewards.

Apart from Nerves of Steel, the new Treasure Hunt event is also live. In Treasure Hunt, players can earn rewards by completing basic missions. The event will last until January 13, giving players enough time to complete the mission.