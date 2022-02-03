The new Far Cry 6 update transports players to an 80's Rambo-inspired action movie

The latest Far Cry 6 title update 4 adds a new Rambo content pack that will let players aid a Rambo superfan on a bloody mission against the Yaran military. The premise is straight out of an '80's action blockbuster movie that promises to deliver an experience filled with chaos and carnage.

Far Cry 6, is the newest installment of the Far Cry series that was released in October of last year. The Far Cry series has always been a fan favorite due to the freedom it provides its players to explore its beautiful landscapes. It also allows players to spread as much chaos as they possibly can by freely utilizing the entire arsenal that the player has available.

Far Cry 6 wants to give their players the chaotic experience that they have always wanted. Each Far Cry game comes with an exotic location and an arsenal of weapons.

The playstyle is only expedited by this new update, which adds 'All the Blood,' which promises to be exactly the kind of experience that Far Cry players can't get enough of. Far Cry 6 keeps its gameplay fresh and adds variety with these packs that are get released even after launch.

Here's how Ubisoft describes the new update:

"How far would you go if you wanted to be Rambo? In "All the Blood", you will be meet and help a Rambo superfan against the Yaran military in a blood-soaked rampage of vengeance straight out of an 80's action blockbuster, blending stealth with over-the-top action and references to iconic Rambo moments."

"Upon completing this free mission, you will unlock the Vengeance Bow, a deadly explosive weapon effective against helicopters and heavy units."

Ubisoft banks on Nostalgia with DLC and updates

Far Cry 6 also had a previous update which featured Danny Trejo in a similar mission that paid homage from previous era of action moves. Ubisoft is appeasing its fans with the kind of gameplay that suits Far Cry players best. The franchise has always reveled due to the freedom it provides and the developers are doing well not to shy away from it.

The latest iteration of the franchise is also releasing DLC that pays homage to past antagonists of the series, including Vass from Far Cry 3, Pagan Min from Far Cry 4, and an upcoming DLC that will feature Joseph Seed from Far Cry 5. Ubisoft has been successful in keeping the player base interested in the latest installment of the series and keeps wanting for more.

