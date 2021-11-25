The new fastest way to level up guns in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Many players in Call of Duty: Vanguard are still trying to level up their weapons as fast as possible. In order to earn the Atomic Mastery Camo, each weapon in the game needs to be at the maximum level, but the process can certainly drag.

There are all kinds of methods for leveling guns up fast in Call of Duty: Vanguard, but using double XP is always going to be the most effective. However, getting that coveted double XP isn't always easy, and it's in short supply. Considering there isn't a true Vanguard Battle Pass yet, and the double XP weekend is now over, players have to look for other sources to level guns up fast.

Different sources for double XP in Call of Duty: Vanguard

In his own journey to max out all of the guns in Vanguard, popular streamer JGOD has started using a new method for double XP and weapon leveling. On his own Twitter, he posted a picture of the double XP tokens from Warzone or Modern Warfare, and it has opened up a new world of tokens.

Supposedly, players can go into their Warzone accounts and use any of the double XP tokens that they have. To do so, they will need to open up the game and head to the Warzone or Modern Warfare multiplayer menu. Any of the tokens that have been saved up for normal XP or weapon XP will be listed in the tokens tab.

At this point, players can activate any tokens that they would like, and the time on the tokens will stack. For example, if two different one hour weapon XP tokens are used, then players will have exactly two hours of double weapon XP to use within the game. However, the method gets somewhat confusing when transferring to Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Using Warzone XP tokens for Call of Duty: Vanguard

When players activate a Warzone XP token, the timer will be displayed toward the bottom of the screen. But when players move back over to Call of Duty: Vanguard, the timer will be nowhere in sight.

There is no need to worry though, because the double weapon XP should still work as intended in Vanguard, even without the timer displayed. This gives Warzone players ample opportunity to utilize all of their tokens while they can, especially from previous Battle Passes in Cold War.

