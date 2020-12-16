The all new Fortnite Spy Within LTM: Everything you need to know

In this article, everything that Fortnite fans need to know about the new “Spy Within” LTM that has been released as part of the new update has been talked about.

Fortnite’s version 15.10 update went live earlier today, with a bunch of new cosmetics, four new weapons and other features being released. In addition to that, a brand new LTM called "Spy Within" has also been released and is now live in-game.

The LTM has quite a few similarities with the popular game, “Among Us”, and involves the hunting down of players on the other team. A team of agents must hunt down a team of spies as they attempt to complete various objectives in the game.

Fortnite’s new “Spy Within” LTM: Everything you need to know

While for now only the new LTM called “Spy Within” has been released, various games made by Fortnite content creators have also been said to be part of the developers’ plans. The first of the series is of course the new “Spy Within” LTM.

The “Spy Within” LTM has been created by content creators KK Slider and Dolphin Dom, and was originally a creative map with the code 0288-3600-7090. Gamers can also look for the new Fortnite video chat feature from Houseparty in order to locate the spies.

The Spy Within Challenges

Needless to say, the new LTM is heavily inspired by various spy games that have recently taken off, such as Among Us and Werewolves Within.

The LTM is straightforward enough, and features a team of agents who have to hunt down the spies. There are also various Spy Within challenges that can be completed in order to gain extra XP and some other interesting rewards.

As can be seen in the post above, there are various straightforward challenges that Fortnite players can complete while playing the “Spy Within” LTM.

Of course, the LTM is expected to be the first in a series that are based on games created by content creators using Fortnite Creative.