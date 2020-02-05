The official PS5 website is launched

The official website is now live for PS5

With the confirmation that PS5 coming this year, Sony now has launched the official website for the upcoming next-gen console. The site is yet not clear on the details for anything new, but it does have a sign-up option for the website and assurance for near future announcements.

Recently, Sony have shown off the new PS5 logo at the CES show and after that will follow the customary PlayStation naming scheme. The rumors floating around the specifications of the PS5 seems incredible for the console like Ray-Tracing support, SSD of 500 GB, a 8 core processor, 4k resolution support and much more.

The page says,

"We've begun to share some of the incredible features you can expect from PlayStation 5, but we're not quite ready to fully unveil the next generation of PlayStation."

The site also mentions that by signing up the recipient will receive updates about the console as the new announcement comes and all the upcoming games that will be coming on the PS5.

Though we won't have any more details on PS5 for now, the launch of the site has at least made sure that there are many announcements to be made.