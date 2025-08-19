All Companions in The Outer Worlds 2, explained

Much like its prequel, The Outer Worlds 2 will have six companions you can recruit to your Rift-closing inquisition. The original game had a serviceable neo-Fallout-esque companion system, with a few romanceable companions, no less. However, the second game is making them a much more important part of the main plot, similar to how Baldur's Gate 3 does it. Which, on a side-note, is a far cry from Obsidian's last game, Avowed.

They're "integrated into the storyline much more" than the first game, to the extent that not maintaining companion reationships will lead into a bad ending. Furthermore, each companion will also represent a different faction in Outer Worlds 2 (sans the token floating robot), which will tend to paint the thematic picture of their companion quests.

In this guide, we'll go over all the details that have been revealed so far the companions in Obsidian's upcoming sci-fi RPG shooter.

Everything known about the six Companions in The Outer Worlds 2

Niles

Niles (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Faction - Earth Directorate, the self-appointed space sheriff

Much like your protagonist in The Outer Worlds 2, Niles is a Earth Directorate Agent, whose story arc involves whether he wants to be a loyalist to the faction - or turn renegade. It's also heavily implied he's skilled at Engineering.

VAL (or Valerie)

ED-E (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Faction - Earth Directorate (but as a technicality)

Valerie, an AutoMech support drone, is Niles' helper. Not much is known about the story beats of this companion, but as expected of a support drone, it's a godsend if you want a healer with damage-reduction perks in The Outer Worlds 2.

Marisol

Marisol (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Faction - Order of the Ascendant, i.e. the science-people who want to solve the world's problems through math

Other than being a mathematician of the Order, Marisol is also an aging assassin, who "may or may not have some unfininshed business" to attend to. Specality includes "torpifying" enemies, i.e. chekcing the crowd-control box.

Aza

Aza (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Faction - The Glorious Dawn, a psychotic sub-faction (meaning it will probably not be a faction you can join and end the game as)

Aza is a devout member of The Glorious Dawn, a cult that worships the Rifts. Aza's companion arc involves another obvious black-and-white set of paths: will you feed her cultish bloodlust, or civilize them to the certainly-not-cruel ways of the Directorate? Speaking of, her skillset is also geared towards DPS.

Inez

Inez (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Faction - Auntie's Choice, the multi-system corporate conglomerate

This combat medic Is one of the few survivors of an Auntie's Choice secret bio-experiment to graft animal parts on to human mercenaries (the forefathers will bear witness). Character arc involves, of course, fixing her werebeast woes. Other than being a field medic in a more traditional sense than Valerie, Inez is also skilled at "primordial craft".

Tristran

Tristran (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Faction - Protectorate, an isolationist military faction that demands all of their subjects' freedom as the cost of protection

Tristran is a Protectorate Arbiter (someone who both judges and executes), with their trademark sense of military authoritarian justice. Character arc involves questioning the meaning of justice, and his wavering (or cementing) value system after his time with you. Tristran is the resident heavy armor-clad blunt instrument specialist of The Outer Worlds 2.

That's all we currently know about the companions in The Outer Worlds 2. More details will doubtless follow leading up to the game's release on October 26. Until then, stay tuned for Gaming news and updates on Sportskeeda.

