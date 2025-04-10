Is The Outer Worlds 2 coming to PS5?

Obsidian Entertainment's upcoming project, The Outer Worlds 2, is soon going live, and fans are excited to know whether the title will be available on PS5. This new action RPG title features the latest generation of graphics and gameplay, and it's safe to say that the requirements to run this title are quite steep.

Luckily, The Outer Worlds 2 is coming to all the new generation consoles, such as the Xbox Series X, PS5, and the Xbox Series S. This article will provide you with a detailed brief on what you can expect from this title and all its supported platforms. Read below to know more.

The Outer Worlds 2: All supported platforms

As stated above, the upcoming action RPG from Obsidian Entertainment will be supported only on the latest generation of hardware. Essentially, the following platforms will be capable of running this title:

Microsoft Windows PC

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

PlayStation 5

While console gamers have no reason to worry about the requirements to run this game, PC players can check out the minimum and recommended system requirements for the title below:

Minimum system requirements

Memory: 12 GB Ram

12 GB Ram Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or the equivalent AMD GPU variant

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or the equivalent AMD GPU variant CPU: Intel Core i3-8100 or the equivalent AMD CPU variant

Intel Core i3-8100 or the equivalent AMD CPU variant File Size: At least 100 GB of free storage

At least 100 GB of free storage OS: Windows 10

Recommended system requirements

Memory: 16 GB

16 GB Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or the equivalent AMD GPU variant

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or the equivalent AMD GPU variant CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 or the equivalent AMD CPU variant

Intel Core i5-8400 or the equivalent AMD CPU variant File Size: At least 100 GB of free storage

At least 100 GB of free storage OS: Up to Windows 11

What can we expect from The Outer Worlds 2?

With The Outer Worlds being a massive hit among fans, the community has been eagerly awaiting for a sequel for this FPS RPG title. With The Outer Worlds 2, players can expect a similar dynamic adventure sequence when playing the game. Improved visuals and environmental design make the game even more enticing, and the smooth first-person gameplay style definitely makes the user experience quite thrilling.

The latest sequel by Obsidian Entertainment features a brand-new Frontier in the game. The Arcadia colony, which has been knee-deep in factional war is now challenged by an invasion. As a player, you have much more freedom to explore the terrain, providing you with a ton of leeway to make your own decisions and secure your foothold in the game.

That's everything that you must know about The Outer Worlds 2 coming to PS5, and what you can expect from this title.

For more related news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Gaming section.

