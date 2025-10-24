The Outer Worlds 2 Early Access release time countdown

While The Outer Worlds 2 is still a few days away, Premium Edition buyers can expect a release time pronto. The game is coming out today (October 24) for those who shed those extra real-life Bits for a 5-day Early Access, plus future story expansions. Those waiting for the Game Pass release will have to wait longer, though.

Ad

If you did pay up extra to get Obsidian's capitalism bad satire 2: electric boogaloo, here's the global release time countdown.

When does The Outer Worlds 2 go live for Early Access?

The Outer Worlds 2 is coming out today (October 24) for Premium Edition purchasers at 1 pm EDT (5 pm UTC). It's going to be a concurrent release across all platforms, because the same Premium Edition is available both on Steam and Microsoft App (Xbox Games Store).

Ad

Trending

The release date, though, will technically be different in some regions of the world (more specifically parts of Asia and Oceania). Here's what the Outer Worlds 2 Early Access release time look like for various timzeones:

United States and South America : 10 am PDT / 11 am MDT / 12 pm CDT / 1 pm EDT / 2 pm BRT (October 24, 2025)

: 10 am PDT / 11 am MDT / 12 pm CDT / 1 pm EDT / 2 pm BRT (October 24, 2025) Europe : 5 pm GMT / 5 pm UTC / 7 pm CEST / 7 pm EET (October 24, 2025)

: 5 pm GMT / 5 pm UTC / 7 pm CEST / 7 pm EET (October 24, 2025) Africa : 7 pm SAST (October 24, 2025)

: 7 pm SAST (October 24, 2025) Asia : 9 pm GST / 10:30 pm IST / 1 am PHT (October 25) / 1 am CST (Beijing Time | October 25) / 2 am JST/KST (October 25, 2025)

: 9 pm GST / 10:30 pm IST / 1 am PHT (October 25) / 1 am CST (Beijing Time | October 25) / 2 am JST/KST (October 25, 2025) Australia: 3 am AEST/ 5 am NZST (October 25, 2025)

Ad

Ad

If you're on the fence about getting the pre-purchase bonus gear for both the base game and Premium Edition (with a very on-the-nose title, too), here's the time limit to also obtain the following:

Corporate Appreciation Prize Pack

Commander Zane’s Anti-Monopolistic Battle Pack

Read More: The Outer Worlds 2 Companions

Can you get the 5-day Early Access in Game Pass version of The Outer Worlds 2?

Game Pass edition does have an upgrade system (Image via Xbox Games)

Yes, you can. It's possible to stick to your standard PC Game Pass ($16.99) or Game Pass Ultimate for Xbox ($29.99) for access to the game, but still get the 5-day Early Access and the story expansion pass for The Outer Worlds 2. For that, you'd have to shell out an additional $29.99 to get a one-time Edition upgrade.

Ad

While it's slimmer than the exorbitant $70 price tag, this way of getting Premium Edition Early Access still means you don't really own the game license when your Game Pass sub runs out. So when the story DLCs roll out, you'll need to maintain or renew your subscription at that time.

Stay on Sportskeeda for more Esports News and Guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sambit Pal Sambit Pal is an esports Journalist on Gaming and MMO at Sportskeeda. He has Master's degree in English Literature. In his spare time, he is an amateur sleuth trying to trace the Riven Mafia in Warframe, and a recovering Bethesda modding addict. He also secretly enjoys action Roguelites, a severe lack of gitting gud notwithstanding. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.