The Outer Worlds: New information regarding quests, choices, locations and companions revealed

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
Feature
8   //    03 Aug 2019, 12:38 IST

The Outer Worlds
The Outer Worlds

The Outer Worlds is shaping up to be the Fallout game we never got. Developed by the original creators of Fallout and Fallout: New Vegas, The Outer Worlds seems to be taking all the good things from that series and making something totally new as well as sticking to its old school roots, something which the fans of the role-playing genre have been wanting for a long time now.

Fortunately for us, PlayStation revealed a hour long brand new footage of the game, showcasing an early quest, two new companions, some sick weapons as well as a brand new location never been seen before.


Here is all the new information that was revealed via the above gameplay footage:-

#1 New Quest

The Outer Worlds
The Outer Worlds

The new gameplay footage showcases an early level quest where the game's silent protagonist wants to power up his/her ship. It's a lengthy mission which takes one from point A to B and then to C.

The quest starts off in Saltuna Cannery where a character called Reed Tobson (who strangely resembles the Vault-Tec Guy from Fallout 4 of the Spacers Choice sends you on a mission to cut off power supply from a nearby Plant House and redirect it towards the ship. It seems like a simple mission but there's a lot going on here.

#2 New location

Emerald Vale
Emerald Vale

In this footage, we see a brand new location called Emerald Vale.

Exploring at night time, Emerald Vale is a drop-dead gorgeous place with auroras shining in the night sky and a bizarre volcano in the background. The outskirts of this small town are filled with Marauders who seems more like the raiders from the original Fallout games.

Aside from the open wild spaces of Emerald Vale, we also get to explore a creepy old plant house as well as a geothermal plant.



Advertisement
