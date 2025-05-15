The Precinct: All graphics options and controls

The Precinct is an all-new sandbox game where players step into the boots of a rookie cop ready to bring law and order to a wild city ripe with crime and chaos. Those diving into the experience on PC have ample options when it comes to customizing the experience for their specific hardware in terms of performance and visuals.

From Steam Deck-dedicated settings to the highest possible values, let's take a look at all available graphics options in The Precinct. Furthermore, all control options should let players get familiarized with how to get things done in Averno City.

All graphics options in The Precinct

All graphics settings in The Precinct (Image via Kwalee)

These can be found under the Graphics tab in the Options menu of the game. Here are all the visual settings at a glance:

Quality: Select between pre-defined graphical presets. Choose between Low, Medium, High, Very High, Handheld, and Custom

Select between pre-defined graphical presets. Choose between Low, Medium, High, Very High, Handheld, and Custom Anti-aliasing: Choose the AA type to use. Can be FXAA, TAA, AMD FSR 3 or Off

Choose the AA type to use. Can be FXAA, TAA, AMD FSR 3 or Off V-sync: Turn V-Sync On or Off. This setting eliminates screen tearing at the cost of some input delay.

Turn V-Sync On or Off. This setting eliminates screen tearing at the cost of some input delay. Customize: Select this option to customize each facet of the graphics manually

Select this option to customize each facet of the graphics manually Reset to Defaults: Click this to revert all settings to the default values

All graphics options under Customize:

Physics Quality: Low or High

Low or High Lighting Quality: Low, Medium, or High

Low, Medium, or High Shadow Resolution: Low, Medium, High, or Very High

Low, Medium, High, or Very High Shadow Quality: Off, Very Low, Low, Medium, High, or Very High

Off, Very Low, Low, Medium, High, or Very High Animation Quality: Low, Medium, High, or Very High

Low, Medium, High, or Very High Effects Quality: Low or High

Low or High World Quality: Low, Medium, High, or Very High

Low, Medium, High, or Very High Texture Quality: Low or High

Low or High Civilian Density: Low, Medium, High, or Very High

All PC controls in The Precinct

All control options in The Precinct (Image via Kwalee)

There are a lot of manual options to contend with, whether its walking around the urban streets or cruising in a vehicle. Here are the default keyboard and mouse controls for The Precinct:

On Foot

Move Up: W

W Move Down: S

S Move Left: A

A Move Right: D

D Look Left: Q

Q Look Right: E

E Sprint: Left Shift

Left Shift Vault: Left Shift

Left Shift Toggle Walk: Caps Lock

Caps Lock Use Cover: C

C Aim: LMB

LMB Attack: RMB

RMB Holster Weapon: Tab

Tab Show Weapons: Back Quote

Back Quote Change Weapon Left: 1

1 Change Weapon Up: 2

2 Change Weapon Right: 3

3 Change Weapon Down: 4

4 Flashlight: 5

5 Reload Weapon: R

R Interact: F

F Interact Secondary: T

T Shout: Left Ctrl

Left Ctrl Tackle: C

C Forced Restrain: C

C Timed Breath: Space

Vehicle

Siren: Left Shift

Left Shift Cycle Siren: C

C Vehicle Horn: B

B Vehicle Handbrake: Space

Space Check Number Plate: Tab

Tab Exit Vehicle: F

Helicopter

Ascend: Space

Space Descend: C

C Strafe Left: Q

Q Strafe Right: E

E Move Spotlight: RMB

General

Open Radio: V

V Accept Callout: Y

Y Dismiss Callout: N

N Map: M

M Upgrades: U

U Handbook: H

H Journal: J

J Statistics: K

K Gangs: G

G Artifacts: L

L Pause: Esc

The Precinct PC system requirements

Despite simplistic visuals, the game seems demanding (Image via Kwalee)

Despite being an isometric game, the system requirements are a tad high. Here are the specs required to run the game:

MINIMUM

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i5-7600K / AMD Ryzen 3 1200

RAM: 8 GB

CPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660Ti / AMD Radeon R7 370

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 8 GB available space

Additional Notes: Game runs on HDD, but an SSD is recommended

RECOMMENDED

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i5-10400F / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

RAM: 16 GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 8 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD recommended

