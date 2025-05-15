The Precinct: All graphics options and controls

The Precinct is an all-new sandbox game where players step into the boots of a rookie cop ready to bring law and order to a wild city ripe with crime and chaos. Those diving into the experience on PC have ample options when it comes to customizing the experience for their specific hardware in terms of performance and visuals.
From Steam Deck-dedicated settings to the highest possible values, let's take a look at all available graphics options in The Precinct. Furthermore, all control options should let players get familiarized with how to get things done in Averno City.
All graphics options in The Precinct
These can be found under the Graphics tab in the Options menu of the game. Here are all the visual settings at a glance:
- Quality: Select between pre-defined graphical presets. Choose between Low, Medium, High, Very High, Handheld, and Custom
- Anti-aliasing: Choose the AA type to use. Can be FXAA, TAA, AMD FSR 3 or Off
- V-sync: Turn V-Sync On or Off. This setting eliminates screen tearing at the cost of some input delay.
- Customize: Select this option to customize each facet of the graphics manually
- Reset to Defaults: Click this to revert all settings to the default values
All graphics options under Customize:
- Physics Quality: Low or High
- Lighting Quality: Low, Medium, or High
- Shadow Resolution: Low, Medium, High, or Very High
- Shadow Quality: Off, Very Low, Low, Medium, High, or Very High
- Animation Quality: Low, Medium, High, or Very High
- Effects Quality: Low or High
- World Quality: Low, Medium, High, or Very High
- Texture Quality: Low or High
- Civilian Density: Low, Medium, High, or Very High
All PC controls in The Precinct
There are a lot of manual options to contend with, whether its walking around the urban streets or cruising in a vehicle. Here are the default keyboard and mouse controls for The Precinct:
On Foot
- Move Up: W
- Move Down: S
- Move Left: A
- Move Right: D
- Look Left: Q
- Look Right: E
- Sprint: Left Shift
- Vault: Left Shift
- Toggle Walk: Caps Lock
- Use Cover: C
- Aim: LMB
- Attack: RMB
- Holster Weapon: Tab
- Show Weapons: Back Quote
- Change Weapon Left: 1
- Change Weapon Up: 2
- Change Weapon Right: 3
- Change Weapon Down: 4
- Flashlight: 5
- Reload Weapon: R
- Interact: F
- Interact Secondary: T
- Shout: Left Ctrl
- Tackle: C
- Forced Restrain: C
- Timed Breath: Space
Vehicle
- Siren: Left Shift
- Cycle Siren: C
- Vehicle Horn: B
- Vehicle Handbrake: Space
- Check Number Plate: Tab
- Exit Vehicle: F
Helicopter
- Ascend: Space
- Descend: C
- Strafe Left: Q
- Strafe Right: E
- Move Spotlight: RMB
General
- Open Radio: V
- Accept Callout: Y
- Dismiss Callout: N
- Map: M
- Upgrades: U
- Handbook: H
- Journal: J
- Statistics: K
- Gangs: G
- Artifacts: L
- Pause: Esc
The Precinct PC system requirements
Despite being an isometric game, the system requirements are a tad high. Here are the specs required to run the game:
MINIMUM
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- CPU: Intel Core i5-7600K / AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- RAM: 8 GB
- CPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660Ti / AMD Radeon R7 370
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 8 GB available space
- Additional Notes: Game runs on HDD, but an SSD is recommended
RECOMMENDED
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- CPU: Intel Core i5-10400F / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- RAM: 16 GB
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 8 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD recommended
